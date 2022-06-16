Paint, Metal and Mud Gallery hosts reception Friday

In conjunction with Father’s Day weekend, the Paint, Metal and Mud artist cooperative will host a reception to welcome three new artists, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the gallery in downtown Kalispell.

Recently joining the cooperative are metal design artist Gene McDaniel, potter Bob Cass and landscape fine artist James Johnson, all of Kalispell.

McDaniel creates whimsical metal artwork ranging from cattail wall hangings to friendship feathers and unique birdfeeders. He has sold his artwork in galleries throughout the Southwest. He has lived and worked in the Flathead Valley for 25 years. McDaniel also has larger metal pieces for sale at his studio in Kalispell and can be reached at 406-755-7811 or djreel@hotmail.com.

Cass, a Polson native, first stepped into the ceramics studio at Whitworth College in Spokane 42 years ago. One of his techniques is incorporating horse or dog hair into the firing process. He can be reached at 406-471-0248 or tbcpottery@gmail.com.

Johnson recently joined the gallery after a hiatus from his painting and teaching career. He has participated in multiple shows across Idaho, Utah, Arizona and Missouri, and has won numerous awards for his impressionist oil paintings. Johnson can be reached at 801-907-5779 or art.jamesjohnson@gmail.com.

Appetizers and refreshments will be served at the reception. Paint, Metal and Mud is located at 8 First St. E., Suite 104, in downtown Kalispell. For more information, call the gallery at 406-755-8886.