Bigfork, MT

Bigfork Summer Playhouse opens ‘Freaky Friday’ next week

Bigfork Summer Playhouse presents the new musical “Freaky Friday” beginning June 22 and running through the summer. “Freaky Friday” has entertained families since the original 1972 Mary Rodgers book was released and subsequently produced into two successful movies.

Director Joseph Martinez says most people are probably familiar with the story: a frazzled mom and angsty daughter magically switch bodies and lives for one day, which creates frustration for them and comedy for the audience. But Martinez says the musical successfully reaches further.

“This script surprised me that it is much deeper … the story focuses on issues children and parents are going through and are afraid to tell anyone. It’s a beautifully written script.”

Mom and daughter unexpectedly find compassion and respect for the other’s journey, and newer, more tender definitions of family grow and blossom.

Martinez is confident that audiences will not only enjoy the story and musical score of “Freaky Friday,” but that it will strike heartfelt chords with people.

“Freaky Friday” rotates nightly with “Guys & Dolls” and “Mamma Mia.”

