Entertainment briefs

Grace Larson signs her latest book June 21

Local author Grace Larson will be signing her new book, “Dusk Till Dawn in the Wild World, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at MontaVino Winery, 38 First St. E., Suite D, in Kalispell.

Born in Hot Springs, Larson is the author of eight books and much of her writing retells her experiences growing up on a large sheep ranch in the Lone Pine/Niarada area.

The event is being hosted by the local nonprofit organization My Glacier Village.

Beautify Kalispell Project expands

KALICO Art Center has announced the completion of Phase 2 of its Beautify Kalispell Project. Nine artists were selected from an open call this spring and the selected works, converted into eight individual vinyl wraps, were installed last week by Wrap Hive on more traffic signal boxes around town.

“These infusions of color are already adding joy to the Kalispell streetscape and we hope they continue to do so for years to come!” said Jemina Watstein, KALICO’s executive director. “The project was designed to visually complement the city of Kalispell by inserting works of art into the community on surfaces that are often a target of unwanted graffiti. Art is less likely to be tagged and also adds an element of beauty to the surrounding area, bridging the gap of art and audience and encouraging community engagement.”

For more information about the selected artists and each piece, visit

www.kalicoartcenter.org/trafficboxes-artists

Whitefish Review hosts release party for new issue ‘The Vortex’

Whitefish Review will launch its 27th issue “The Vortex” Thursday, June 23, at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake tent pavilion. The event will feature readings by the poet laureate of Montana Mark Gibbons, Montana Book Award winner Chris La Tray, and Whitefish High School student Gracie Hickman.

Local singer/songwriter John Dunnigan will provide live musical entertainment. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for cocktails and music and readings begin at 8 p.m. A season pass to Whitefish Mountain Resort will be raffled, as well as a silent auction for framed photography by Sean R. Heavey. The event will also be live-streamed on the Review’s Facebook page.