Input sought on hunting opportunities near Columbia Falls

KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking input on the scope of hunting opportunities allowed at the new Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area near Columbia Falls.

In late 2021, FWP acquired the 772-acre property along the Flathead River. As a WMA that safeguards big game winter range, the site is closed in wintertime and open May 15-Nov. 30. The property is open to hunting, but FWP is asking for input on a variety of options.

FWP’s proposed alternative would manage opportunity with a preference toward youth hunters. Access would be granted through a random lottery drawing for a single day reservation for a single party of no more than three, and 50 percent of the hunting days would be reserved for apprentice and youth hunters. Archery season would allow access to any age group of hunter by lottery for a one-week period. Other limitations would apply.

Other alternatives include maintaining the exclusive youth-only opportunities that were in place when the land was previously privately owned, or opening the WMA to hunting by the general public without any age restrictions or limitations beyond the standard hunting season structures and rules.

FWP is seeking input on a draft environmental assessment that details these alternatives. The EA is available to view online at https://fwp.mt.gov/news/public-notices or at any FWP office. The deadline to comment is 5 p.m., June 27, 2022. Comments can be mailed to Stevie Burton, Montana FWP, 490 N. Meridian, Kalispell, MT 59901, or emailed to stevie.burton@mt.gov.