ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

KALICO completes Phase II of Beautify Kalispell Project

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

KALICO Art Center has announced the completion of Phase 2 of its Beautify Kalispell Project. Nine artists were selected from an open call this spring and the selected works, converted into eight individual vinyl wraps, were installed last week by Wrap Hive on downtown traffic signal boxes.

“These infusions of color are already adding joy to the Kalispell streetscape and we hope they continue to do so for years to come,” Jemina Watstein, KALICO’s executive director, said.”This project was designed to visually complement the City of Kalispell by inserting works of art into the community on surfaces that are often a target of unwanted graffiti. Art is less likely to be tagged and also adds an element of beauty to the surrounding area bridging the gap of art and audience and encouraging community engagement.”

This project is made possible through a Tourism Grant Program provided by the Montana Department of Commerce, in-kind donations from Discover Kalispell, Kalispell Downtown Association and Wrap Hive.

For more information about the selected artists and each piece, visit

www.kalicoartcenter.org/trafficboxes-artists

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Entertainment
Kalispell, MT
Entertainment
Local
Montana Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Wrap Hive#Kalico
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy