KALICO completes Phase II of Beautify Kalispell Project

KALICO Art Center has announced the completion of Phase 2 of its Beautify Kalispell Project. Nine artists were selected from an open call this spring and the selected works, converted into eight individual vinyl wraps, were installed last week by Wrap Hive on downtown traffic signal boxes.

“These infusions of color are already adding joy to the Kalispell streetscape and we hope they continue to do so for years to come,” Jemina Watstein, KALICO’s executive director, said.”This project was designed to visually complement the City of Kalispell by inserting works of art into the community on surfaces that are often a target of unwanted graffiti. Art is less likely to be tagged and also adds an element of beauty to the surrounding area bridging the gap of art and audience and encouraging community engagement.”

This project is made possible through a Tourism Grant Program provided by the Montana Department of Commerce, in-kind donations from Discover Kalispell, Kalispell Downtown Association and Wrap Hive.

For more information about the selected artists and each piece, visit

www.kalicoartcenter.org/trafficboxes-artists