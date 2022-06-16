ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Law roundup: Resident takes cues from Bugs Bunny to ward off burglars

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

After several items went missing around a Kalispell area septuagenarian's home, she began to worry she had a cat burglar on her hands. She told deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office that she lived alone and had trouble sleeping -- and the thought of an intruder wasn't making it any easier.

But she was ready to take matters into her own hands. It seemed to her that any burglar would have to come through her back door, so she was rigging the entryway with a shotgun, which would fire if anyone opened it up.

A budding Snapchat romance went sour after a local man exchanged inappropriate images with his love interest. The user of the other account began demanding compensation from the man, in the form of gift cards.

He paid up, but failed to satiate the blackmailers. He turned to the sheriff's office for help after they upped their demands. Deputies told the man it likely was a scam and recommended he alert the social media company.

The refusal to loan out a sweater sent a woman into "psycho mode," her friend told deputies. The friend had turned down a request to give the other woman the item of clothing because her children were already in bed for the night. At that, the other woman went "crazy," she said.

She told deputies she was worried the other woman would come over and cause a scene. That could lead to trouble with her landlord, she said.

A man armed with a gun, apparently "wigging out," walked into an area building. People already inside described him as potentially drunk or on drugs. While the man never pulled the gun out of its holster, he did grab at it.

The employee of a bank reported a man knocking on the financial institution's windows. He held a knife in one hand and was smoking a pipe. Despite the blade, which was described as a pocket knife or switchblade, the man did not appear threatening. The employee called back a short while later saying the man left after he was handed $20.

A possible love triangle ended with a smashed birdhouse. A man told deputies that after he "got close" to a woman, her ex-boyfriend came to his house and destroyed his birdhouse with a baseball bat. Now the woman was threatening to send her ex back to do the same to him. He was worried they would make good on the threat. As evidence, he said he kept the baseball bat.

Someone was stealing items from a homeowner's yard. He had never caught the thievery in the act, but a neighbor reported seeing people taking his property at various times.

A suspicious vehicle parked outside a Bigfork home left the resident feeling anxious. They asked deputies to check out the pickup truck. The resident worried that he might be under surveillance from the person in the truck.

A tenant planning to drop off items in a rented building was surprised to see someone run out of the structure upon his arrival. The person ran into a camper parked nearby, he told dispatchers. The building was supposed to be vacant.

Agreeing to lend an ear to someone on Instagram had landed a woman into a spot of trouble. She told law enforcement that she had agreed to talk with another woman about life through the social media platform. The other woman offered her money in exchange, which she initially took.

When she changed her mind, though, the other woman refused to take it back. Now the woman was sending her dark messages, including a note telling her she would be dead in the next 12 hours. She also reported receiving an email telling her that someone "wants you dead and I'm willing to do it for her."

Comments / 0

Related
norfolkneradio.com

Montana woman arrested on marijuana charges

Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop at just after noon on Sunday for a stop-sign violation at the intersection of 4th Street and Braasch Avenue. According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers identified the driver as 28-year-old Amber Nielsen of Kalispell Montana. As the officer spoke with Nielsen he could smell...
NORFOLK, NE
NBCMontana

Flathead Lake at full pool, pre-evacuation notices issued

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Lake is at full pool, and officials are seeing water backing up in the South Valley area, including Bigfork, Creston, Lower Valley and south Kalispell. Residents are being warned of changing conditions. There will be an increase of law enforcement in the area. PRE EVACUATION...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Food Banks Overwhelmed as Prices Rise

Inflation and supply chain shortages are testing the limits of northwest Montana’s food banks. Across the Flathead, food pantries are facing emptier shelves and scarcer donations as demand for their services grows. “Our numbers have definitely been increasing,” Ann Bohmer, co-manager of the Columbia Falls Food Bank, said. “[There’s...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Crime & Safety
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
County
Flathead County, MT
Flathead Beacon

Historic Flooding Puts Flathead on High Alert

From her vantage at park headquarters in West Glacier last week, Gina Kerzman said she “can’t complain” about the record rainfall and flood advisories that have swept through the Flathead Valley over the past week, prompting evacuations of low-lying residential areas and forcing closures at numerous fishing access sites, as well as delivering up to two feet of snow along the alpine stretches of the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, which plow crews are working to clear for summertime traffic.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Drugs#Burglars
Flathead Beacon

Additional Road Closures, Evacuations Possible as Flathead Flooding Continues

Flathead County officials on Wednesday declared a state of emergency as local waterways charted above flood stage levels, prompting evacuations in areas of Kalispell and the North Fork Road and forcing countywide road closures, Sheriff Brian Heino said during a Wednesday afternoon press briefing. The Flathead County Commission voted unanimously...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

UPDATE: Flathead River Flooding Prompts Road Closures, Evacuations

Even as Tuesday’s record rainfall abated early Wednesday morning, flood warnings and advisories remained in effect across portions of the Flathead Valley, impacting structures, roads and farmland along the Flathead River, according to local emergency officials and the National Weather Service (NWS). Flooding in Columbia Falls, Kalispell, Creston and...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Montana Free Press

Rising water puts the Flathead on edge

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging a “precautionary evacuation” for residents of low-lying areas along the Flathead River as the river slowly inches into flood stage this week. The warning to residents in the northwest part of the state comes just 24...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
Flathead Beacon

Multifamily Housing Units Proposed for Future Kalispell Parking Garage

In the months since the city council approved a five-story hotel and a roughly 250-space public parking garage in downtown Kalispell, developers of the separate properties have proposed the addition of four floors for multifamily housing units to the parking structure, which city officials discussed at a June 13 council work session.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Northwest Montana prepares for snowstorm

KALISPELL, MONT. — Across Montana, severe weather is bringing flooding and severe damage to many parts of the state. In the Flathead Valley, consistent rain is now being matched with snow in mid-June. “It may say June on the calendar, but in the mountains, everything says it's more like...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Highway 2 blocked by water in Columbia Falls

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reported that water started blocking Highway 2 in Columbia Falls around 6 p.m. on Saturday. MDT says to watch out for deep water on the Highway 2 near Mable Street. Drivers should use caution and find alternative routes until MDT reports...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy