————— 216 FPUS53 KUNR 162327. .TONIGHT...Breezy, warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after. midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Sunny in the morning, then partly. cloudy with a 20 percent...