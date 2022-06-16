Area 406 Music & Arts Festival returns to the Flathead County Fairgrounds 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2, for two days of dance music for those 18 and older.

The 2022 edition features nationally known electronic dance music and hip-hop acts including:

12th Planet — A dubstep pioneer and legend who has collaborated with Skrillex and recently performed to a massive crowd at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas

Chali 2NA — The unmistakable baritone MC of hip-hop group Jurassic 5.

ill.gates — A Canadian bass music DJ/producer who has built a global following through his online music production school.

Ahee — An up-and-coming dubstep and bass producer with recent performances at Lost Lands, Paradise Blue and as a regular opening act for dubstep heavyweight Excision.

Megan Hamilton — Montana’s own female ambassador of funk and bass music, Hamilton returns to Area 406 for her second performance after rave reviews in 2021.

Wick-It The Instigator — Nashville-based multi-genre producer and DJ whose mash-up album “The Brothers of Chico Dusty” was picked up by Big Boi of Outkast and The Black Keys.

Chris Karns — DMC World Champion and three-time Red Bull Thre3style Champion turntablist who also is the touring DJ for Pretty Lights and Yelawolf.

DJ Mary Mac — Along with being Madonna’s touring DJ, Mary Mac’s open-format style has landed her opening slots for major acts including Pitbull, Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani.

In addition to a stacked lineup of headlining talent, Area 406 will feature over 20 of the region’s biggest DJs and live acts across three stages, a silent disco, food trucks, a vendor village, live art installations, aerial acrobatics and more. On-site camping is available. The car camping area has access to showers and nearby shopping and dining, plus campers get re-entry to and from the camping grounds during festival hours.

Tickets $120 in advance and $150 the day of the show, available at www.area406festival.com/tickets