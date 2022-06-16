ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Kalispell band wins semi-final blues competition in Spokane

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

The Kenny James Miller Band won the Spokane Semi-Final Competition June 5 in the 2023 International Blues Challenge, one of the world’s largest band, solo/duo contests with participants from around the world.

With the win, the Kenny James Miller Band has earned the distinction as a “Finalist” to compete Aug. 27 at Magnuson Park in Seattle (as a special edition of the Seattle Peace Concerts) 7400 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115.

The winner in Seattle will represent the Washington Blues Society (WBS) and advance to the 39th International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee, in January for the world's largest gathering of blues musicians on Memphis' fabled Beale Street.

The Kenny James Miller Band consists of three accomplished musicians in the Flathead Valley — Ken “Kenny” Sederdahl, (guitar, vocals, lyrics), Mark Meznarich (bass, back-up vocals) and Gregg Sewell (drums, percussion, back-up vocals).

The Kenny James Miller Band has performed on two PBS Shows, "11th & Grant" and "Inland Sessions" on KSPS out of Spokane. The band’s most recent recording, "Tear in My Eye," can be found on Amazon and most streaming sites. One song off the album was chosen and spun on a nationally syndicated show "Blues Deluxe"out of Austin, Texas.

The band competed with The Longnecks Band, Jan Harrison Band, Justyn Priest Band, DA Blues & The Blues Notes Band, Blues Kangaroos Band and John Firshi Band. According to Sederdahl, his band loved sharing the stage with all the bands. "They were all great!" he said.

Comments / 1

Related
NBCMontana

Unsettled weather, rivers fast and full

FLOOD ADVISORY for Gallatin River at Logan from Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon. The river will be right around flood stage through Wednesday morning. FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The river will hover between 14 and 15 feet, but is forecast to drop this weekend. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews rescue man from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane fire crews rescued a man from the Spokane River Monday morning. Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the man was found near Redbank Park. He was about 15 feet from shore and clinging to a tree in the water. “The person that was clinging onto a tree about 15 feet from a shore here… just off the...
SPOKANE, WA
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Food Banks Overwhelmed as Prices Rise

Inflation and supply chain shortages are testing the limits of northwest Montana’s food banks. Across the Flathead, food pantries are facing emptier shelves and scarcer donations as demand for their services grows. “Our numbers have definitely been increasing,” Ann Bohmer, co-manager of the Columbia Falls Food Bank, said. “[There’s...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Lake at full pool, pre-evacuation notices issued

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Lake is at full pool, and officials are seeing water backing up in the South Valley area, including Bigfork, Creston, Lower Valley and south Kalispell. Residents are being warned of changing conditions. There will be an increase of law enforcement in the area. PRE EVACUATION...
KALISPELL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Washington Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
Kalispell, MT
Entertainment
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews pull body from Spokane River

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A body was found in the Spokane River near N Aubrey L White Parkway and North Downriver Drive on Sunday. The body was recovered from the river on Monday. Detectives are investigating what happened before the discovery of the body on Sunday afternoon. A caller spotted the body and called 911. Multiple agencies responded and worked...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews on Spokane River for recovery effort

SPOKANE, Wash. – Crews from Spokane Fire Department (SFD), Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have spent much of the day on the Spokane River in a water recovery effort. Around 1 p.m., crews were called to a water rescue near the Down...
SPOKANE, WA
News Channel Nebraska

Montana woman arrested in Norfolk on marijuana, controlled substance charges

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Montana woman is in custody after being arrested for marijuana and controlled substances in northeast Nebraska on Sunday morning. Just after midnight on Sunday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop for a stop sign violation at 4th Street and Braasch Avenue, NPD Capt. Michael Bauer said.
NORFOLK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#The Blues#Blues Deluxe#Sand Point#Pbs#Ksps#The Longnecks Band
KIRO 7 Seattle

Semi truck collides with Penn Cove Pottery on Whidbey Island

A semi truck and trailer collided with a building in Coupeville on Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. According to witnesses, the collision occurred around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday morning on State Route 20 in Coupeville. A detour route on Arnold Road and Zylstra Road was recommended for...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stranded boats found as Puget Sound faces low tides

SEATTLE — On Thursday, Chopper 7 spotted several boats and buoys that were stranded as the Puget Sound faced another day of low tides. On Wednesday, the lowest tide was recorded in 13 years and was 4.28 feet below normal during the afternoon. However, Thursday’s tide in the Sound...
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has Cannibals Now? Neat.

When one thinks of Idaho, certain images don't (typically) come to mind. You know, like someone eating another human being. Well, that's where we're at in the news cycle. A 40-year-old man in Bonner County, James David Russell, is facing the hammer of justice for murdering a 70-year-old man. Without getting too graphic, at the crime scene, police observed details on the victim's body that would support the possibility of cannibalism at play.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NBCMontana

Showers likely today, rivers running high

FLOOD ADVISORY for Gallatin River at Logan from Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon. At 7:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 8.6 feet. The river will rise to near or above flood stage through Wednesday morning. At 8.8 feet, Water may be on small bridges and around railroad bridge footing.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Northwest Montana prepares for snowstorm

KALISPELL, MONT. — Across Montana, severe weather is bringing flooding and severe damage to many parts of the state. In the Flathead Valley, consistent rain is now being matched with snow in mid-June. “It may say June on the calendar, but in the mountains, everything says it's more like...
MONTANA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Vacant Splash Down property catches fire Friday afternoon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) responded to a call late Friday afternoon at the vacant Splash Down property off Mission Ave. SVFD says a call came in from someone driving by the property along I-90 after they saw smoke. Crews arrived just after 4:20 p.m., where a fire was confirmed in a structure near the bottom of the property. The building was one used to store pool chemicals, raising concerns of possible flammable hazards, as well as the guest showers.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Montana Free Press

Rising water puts the Flathead on edge

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging a “precautionary evacuation” for residents of low-lying areas along the Flathead River as the river slowly inches into flood stage this week. The warning to residents in the northwest part of the state comes just 24...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

UPDATE: Flathead River Flooding Prompts Road Closures, Evacuations

Even as Tuesday’s record rainfall abated early Wednesday morning, flood warnings and advisories remained in effect across portions of the Flathead Valley, impacting structures, roads and farmland along the Flathead River, according to local emergency officials and the National Weather Service (NWS). Flooding in Columbia Falls, Kalispell, Creston and...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy