Kalispell band wins semi-final blues competition in Spokane

The Kenny James Miller Band won the Spokane Semi-Final Competition June 5 in the 2023 International Blues Challenge, one of the world’s largest band, solo/duo contests with participants from around the world.

With the win, the Kenny James Miller Band has earned the distinction as a “Finalist” to compete Aug. 27 at Magnuson Park in Seattle (as a special edition of the Seattle Peace Concerts) 7400 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115.



The winner in Seattle will represent the Washington Blues Society (WBS) and advance to the 39th International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee, in January for the world's largest gathering of blues musicians on Memphis' fabled Beale Street.

The Kenny James Miller Band consists of three accomplished musicians in the Flathead Valley — Ken “Kenny” Sederdahl, (guitar, vocals, lyrics), Mark Meznarich (bass, back-up vocals) and Gregg Sewell (drums, percussion, back-up vocals).



The Kenny James Miller Band has performed on two PBS Shows, "11th & Grant" and "Inland Sessions" on KSPS out of Spokane. The band’s most recent recording, "Tear in My Eye," can be found on Amazon and most streaming sites. One song off the album was chosen and spun on a nationally syndicated show "Blues Deluxe"out of Austin, Texas.

The band competed with The Longnecks Band, Jan Harrison Band, Justyn Priest Band, DA Blues & The Blues Notes Band, Blues Kangaroos Band and John Firshi Band. According to Sederdahl, his band loved sharing the stage with all the bands. "They were all great!" he said.

