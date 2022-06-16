Anderson selected as northwest Montana regional supervisor

Lee Anderson was named Northwest Montana's Region 1 supervisor for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the state agency announced last week.

Anderson stepped into the new role June 4 and is replacing Jim Williams, who recently retired.

As regional supervisor, Anderson oversees regional implementation of department goals and priorities. Based out of the office in Kalispell, he leads FWP regional staff who manage the diverse resources in northwest Montana.

“I am humbled to have been selected for this position with the State of Montana,” Anderson said. “I look forward to the opportunity to lead our staff in the stewardship of the fish, wildlife, parks and recreation resources in the place I call home.”

Anderson began his career with FWP in 1996 as a warden trainee in Great Falls and Missoula. He served as a warden in Plentywood and Whitefish before being promoted to warden captain in Kalispell, where he has spent the last 16 years.

Anderson brings extensive experience and advanced leadership training to the regional supervisor position. He was selected to attend the National Conservation Law Enforcement Leadership Academy with leaders in law enforcement from across the country and has also attended the FBI Command College. Additionally, he was nominated multiple times for the Montana Game Warden Excellence Award and Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year award and has served as president of the Montana Game Warden Association.

A native of Choteau, Montana, Anderson graduated from the University of Montana with a double major in business administration and wildlife biology. He loves hunting, fishing, trapping, boating, coaching youth sports and enjoying all things outdoors with his wife and three children.

To contact Anderson, email leeanderson@mt.gov or call (406) 751-4566.