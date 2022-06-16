ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Anderson selected as northwest Montana regional supervisor

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

Lee Anderson was named Northwest Montana's Region 1 supervisor for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the state agency announced last week.

Anderson stepped into the new role June 4 and is replacing Jim Williams, who recently retired.

As regional supervisor, Anderson oversees regional implementation of department goals and priorities. Based out of the office in Kalispell, he leads FWP regional staff who manage the diverse resources in northwest Montana.

“I am humbled to have been selected for this position with the State of Montana,” Anderson said. “I look forward to the opportunity to lead our staff in the stewardship of the fish, wildlife, parks and recreation resources in the place I call home.”

Anderson began his career with FWP in 1996 as a warden trainee in Great Falls and Missoula. He served as a warden in Plentywood and Whitefish before being promoted to warden captain in Kalispell, where he has spent the last 16 years.

Anderson brings extensive experience and advanced leadership training to the regional supervisor position. He was selected to attend the National Conservation Law Enforcement Leadership Academy with leaders in law enforcement from across the country and has also attended the FBI Command College. Additionally, he was nominated multiple times for the Montana Game Warden Excellence Award and Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year award and has served as president of the Montana Game Warden Association.

A native of Choteau, Montana, Anderson graduated from the University of Montana with a double major in business administration and wildlife biology. He loves hunting, fishing, trapping, boating, coaching youth sports and enjoying all things outdoors with his wife and three children.

To contact Anderson, email leeanderson@mt.gov or call (406) 751-4566.

Comments / 0

Related
MY 103.5

Some New Montana Residents Are Sick and Tired of This

If you spend much time on social media, you'll most likely see people complaining about something that bothers them. I live in Manhattan, and often check out the Manhattan, Montana Facebook page to stay updated on what's happening around town. The page is supposed to be informative, but some people use it to vent their personal frustrations.
MANHATTAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

2022 likely to join Montana’s worst floods

Montana’s roaring rivers are keen to flooding and shattering records, but it takes a perfect storm seen about half a dozen times in recorded history to cause the widespread damage seen last week. The 2022 flood season has set new high water marks along the Yellowstone River and its...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Flathead Lake at full pool, pre-evacuation notices issued

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Lake is at full pool, and officials are seeing water backing up in the South Valley area, including Bigfork, Creston, Lower Valley and south Kalispell. Residents are being warned of changing conditions. There will be an increase of law enforcement in the area. PRE EVACUATION...
KALISPELL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Choteau, MT
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
City
Whitefish, MT
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

White House declares flood disaster in Montana

The White House on Thursday declared a major disaster in Montana in response to severe flooding in the southern part of the state, availing state and local governments of direct federal assistance, cost sharing and other mitigation and recovery resources. The declaration allows the government and certain nonprofit entities in...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Veterans going to help with flood relief efforts

HELENA, Mont. - Impact Montana is an organization promoting wellness among service members, veterans, first responders, and families and on Thursday, they sent a team of vets to Red Lodge to help support the ongoing flood relief efforts across the state. Historic flooding hit the southeastern part of the state...
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Montana#Politics State#Montana Fish#Fwp#The Fbi Command College
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Food Banks Overwhelmed as Prices Rise

Inflation and supply chain shortages are testing the limits of northwest Montana’s food banks. Across the Flathead, food pantries are facing emptier shelves and scarcer donations as demand for their services grows. “Our numbers have definitely been increasing,” Ann Bohmer, co-manager of the Columbia Falls Food Bank, said. “[There’s...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Black Pioneers in Montana: The Stories You Didn’t Hear in School

June 19th we celebrate "Juneteenth" when African-Americans learned of their emancipation. I feel like many Montanans are painfully unaware of the history of black pioneers that came to our own state. Sure, you're probably familiar with Mary Fields, aka "Stagecoach Mary" who lived in the Cascade area from the 1890s to 1914 and was a strong woman who feared no man, but there are so many more.
MONTANA STATE
WyoPreps

Montana Continues Dominance in All-Basketball Series with Wyoming

The Wyoming-Montana All-Star basketball series wrapped up in Lockwood on Saturday night with Montana sweeping the night and sweeping the 2022 series. In the boys game, Montana got by Wyoming 94-77 as the Treasure State guys scored the first 14 points of the game. Wyoming got back in the game with a 17-6 run but Montana was too much down the stretch. Payton Sanders of Billings Skyview led all scorers with 28 while Davis Crilley of Kelly Walsh and Harley Davis of Kaycee led Wyoming with 12 each. Cody Wright from Dubois had 11 and Kade Preuit of Wheatland had 10. Montana now has beaten Wyoming 20 straight times and leads the series 65-27.
Daily Montanan

The Antiquities Act is a law that’s protected us for ages

This month marks the 116th anniversary of the Antiquities Act, which authorized presidents to protect public lands as national monuments. Conservation champion President Teddy Roosevelt signed the historic act into law and designated 18 national monuments across the country. Since then, presidents from both parties have successfully deployed it throughout our nation’s history. As we […] The post The Antiquities Act is a law that’s protected us for ages appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
96.7 KISS FM

7 Places In Montana Aren’t Great For A Bachelor Party

We all love to party, but you have to make sure you have the best time with the people that will be around you. I have been lucky enough to have been invited to a few bachelor parties in my life so far, and if there is one thing you should make sure to pick a location that is perfect for the whole group.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Unsettled weather, rivers fast and full

FLOOD ADVISORY for Gallatin River at Logan from Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon. The river will be right around flood stage through Wednesday morning. FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The river will hover between 14 and 15 feet, but is forecast to drop this weekend. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Hunters: Leap on Leftover Licenses Starting Monday

It will take some online submissions. Maybe not your favorite, but it could be worth the effort. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that drawings for some of their surplus licenses for deer and elk will begin this Monday, June 20 and continue through . More will be made available for other species starting August 9. Hopefully a system that was enacted two years will make this an easier process to at least get in the drawings.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,078 Cases, Six Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 283,054 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,078 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,340 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,492,127 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 566,822...
MISSOULA, MT
nbcrightnow.com

Missoula emergency management teams predict fast, rising river levels

MISSOULA, Mont. - With flooding impacting river levels across Montana, especially with warm temperatures moving in and some of us looking to cool off. Missoula Office of Emergency Management Director, Adriane Beck shares, that for us here in western Montana, the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers are running very high right now with flooding waters coming in from Deer Lodge, with warm temperatures potentially adding to those water levels.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy