ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jeff Bridges: 'Old Man' reflects 'bout with my mortality'

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzAX3_0gCPvdkq00

LOS ANGELES, June 16 (UPI) -- Jeff Bridges said his health scare informed his new FX series The Old Man, premiering Thursday. Production on the show paused while Bridges, 72, was being treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"That year and a-half bout with my mortality -- in times like that -- it seemed that all your philosophies and spirituality test you," Bridges said on a recent Television Critics Association Zoom panel. "All of that has been made more mature by that experience."

Bridges also tested positive for COVID-19 while undergoing chemotherapy. Now that his cancer is in remission and he tests negative for the virus, Bridges called his health scare a "bizarre dream."

"I'm feeling terrific, and it's great to be back with the gang," Bridges said. "I have always approached life the same way, but this kind of made things sharper."

The Old Man stars Bridges as Dan Chase, a retired CIA agent who has been living in hiding. Dan is experiencing cognitive decline, but when the CIA comes after him again, he still can fight off their hired guns.

Bridges worked with stunt choreographer Tim Connolly and Henry Kingi on The Old Man, with Thomas DuPont doubling for Bridges in some shots. Off set, Bridges said he practices the 8 Point Plank routine to keep fit.

"This plank is calling upon you to be very stressed out in a very short period of time," Bridges said. "Life is stressful, so it's a good idea to practice stress."

A CIA adviser named Christopher Huttleston also helped Bridges portray a former agent.

"He turned me on to stoicism, that philosophy, and I kind of bathed in that in preparation for our show," Bridges said.

Bridges also cited The Obstacle Is the Way as part of his research. The book discusses practicing to cope with stress rather than avoid it.

Now in his seventh decade in the business, Bridges credits his father, Lloyd Bridges, with giving him his start. His father starred on the show Sea Hunt and let him appear on some episodes.

"If you ever watched Sea Hunt and saw an 8-year-old kid, that was probably me," Jeff Bridges said. "I am a product of nepotism."

The two later co-starred in movies like Tucker: A Man and His Dream and Blown Away. Jeff Bridges' brother, Beau, also is an actor.

"The big thing I learned from [Lloyd] was the joy with which he approached his work, or his play," Jeff Bridges said. "When you relax like that, the good stuff, the story that you're telling can come out, and you're not tense."

Though he got his start on his father's TV show, Jeff Bridges hasn't done a television series in his adult career. He said he resisted The Old Man, but thought about his father's work ethic so agreed to meet with the producers.

"One of my concerns was about how different it would be than making a movie," he said. "It is the same thing. You have enough time to do your work."

Throughout his film career, Jeff Bridges has played memorable roles, such as video game programmer Kevin Flynn in Tron, the title alien in Starman and the villain in Iron Man.

Perhaps his most popular and beloved character is The Dude from the Coen Brothers' cult favorite, The Big Lebowski. Jeff Bridges reflected on the difference between his laid-back bowler character and Dan Chase in The Old Man.

"One of the things that people dig about The Dude is his authenticity," Bridges said. "When you're in the CIA and you're a spy, you morph yourself into different identities as needed and in a way you kind of lose your real identity."

The Old Man airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT on FX and streams on Hulu.

Comments / 4

Related
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Gives Heartbreaking Update on Career Amid Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Life With Mikey star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, bringing more awareness to the matter. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. In an interview on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, he got real about having trouble with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Connolly
Person
Coen Brothers
Person
Lloyd Bridges
Person
Jeff Bridges
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
POPSUGAR

Meet Chris Pratt's 3 Kids: Jack, Lyla, and Eloise

Chris Pratt is officially a dad of three! The 42-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, a baby girl named Eloise. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," Pratt wrote on his Instagram on May 22. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful." Baby Eloise joins the couple's daughter, Lyla, and his son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Television Series#Hired Guns#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#Point Plank
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

‘Lightyear’ Team Offers Reasons Why Tim Allen Was Replaced

June 17 reintroduces Toy Story fans to their favorite space ranger with Lightyear, a film following the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It is presented as a movie that the cast of the Toy Story films would watch and so acts as an origin for the action figure Andy came to love so much. But that action figure had been voiced by Tim Allen. In Lightyear, Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans. Why?
MOVIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Michael J. Fox’s Kids: Meet His Awesome 4 Children

Michael J. Fox is a legend in Hollywood after ruling the 1980s in both television and film. Becoming a household name with his starring role in the sitcom Family Ties, the 60-year-old Canadian would cement his status as a matinee idol with Back to the Future, Teen Wolf and Casualties of War. He would then settle back into the small screen with a successful run on the sitcom Spin City from 1996 to 2000.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
381K+
Followers
59K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy