RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 12:30 P.M. UPDATE: According to a Reno Fire battalion chief, three people are displaced after a fire spread from a fence Vassar Street, into the attic of a nearby duplex. No injuries are reported and Red Cross has been called to help the displaced residents. Crews will be mopping up got at least another hour. Vassar Street is closed from Kirman Avenue to Wilkinson Avenue.

RENO, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO