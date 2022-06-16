ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto approves big jump in garbage bills. How will this help climate change?

By Kevin Valine
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCf04_0gCPtfai00

Modesto residents are going to pay a lot more to have their garbage picked up as the city complies with a state mandate to keep more yard and food waste and other organic material out of landfills and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The City Council on Tuesday approved the higher charges to help Modesto meet the requirements of Senate Bill 1383 , which was enacted in 2016.

Typical residential customers will see their monthly garbage bills rise from $37.45 to $51.25. The city is phasing in the increase. The bill will increase to $45.85 in July and to $51.25 in January.

Other local governments have raised garbage collection rates to help them comply with SB 1383.

Modesto’s residential customers also will get a third bin in January. It will be for yard clippings, food waste and paper. Customers will have a bin for recycling cans, bottles, plastics and clean cardboard, and one for everything else.

The regular trash would be picked up weekly. The organic waste and recyclables each would be picked up every two weeks.

That drew concerns from several residents at Tuesday’s council meeting about the smell and flies from having food waste sit in a bin for two weeks. An official from Gilton Solid Waste, one of the city’s two trash haulers, raised the same issue.

Public Works Director Bill Sandhu said Modesto will closely monitor the collection program in its first year and make adjustments as needed. He said it would add about $3 a month to a residential customer’s bill to pick up all three bins each week.

Sandhu said customers are not getting the third bin and new collection schedule until January. He said the city will give residents three months to get used to the new system before gathering information on what is working and not working.

The residents also faulted the city for not doing enough outreach. Sandhu disagreed. That outreach included information on social media, an insert in the utility bills sent to the city’s 69,000 customers and an online survey that garnered 872 responses.

Still, Councilman Chris Ricci said he has been frustrated by the city’s efforts in general to engage with its residents and he’d like to see the city improve.

Sandhu said Modesto cannot use just two bins to comply with SB 1383 because the city does not have what is called a high diversion organic waste processing facility to recover the organic waste. He said it could take five to 10 years and cost $100 million to build one.

The three bins are for Modesto’s residential customers. The city also is raising garbage rates for its commercial customers.

The higher garbage bills will cover such costs as having the city’s garbage haulers remove contaminants from green waste before it goes to the city’s compost facility and for improvement to the facility. The higher bills also will pay for the city’s education, compliance and enforcement efforts regarding SB 1383.

Sandhu said Modesto offers a $35 discount for the water and garbage portion of its monthly utilities bills for low-income residents and seniors. He was not able to clarify at the meeting whether any senior qualifies for the discount or only those who are low income.

Modesto Drive Up + Drop Off: Household Waste Collection Event

The City of Modesto has been awarded grant funds from a new initiative Clean California, which aims to remove litter, create jobs and beautify California. Caltrans, which administers the funds, will be supporting this effort by partnering with us to provide a FREE household waste collection event (Modesto: Drive Up + Drop Off) on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
17,000 dump trucks of dirt: Neighbors group fights to save Walnut Creek hills from houses

Seven Hill Ranch is surrounded. And not just by opponents of a planned development on the site. There's an online petition with more than 3,700 signatures, asking Contra Costa County to "say NO to a proposal for an oversize development next to Heather Farm Park. Let's join together to ask that this 30-acre piece of Walnut Creek's natural heritage is saved."
Fatal Car Accident on Gates Road and SR-132 in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal traffic collision on Gates Road on the evening of Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The incident happened in the area of Gates Road and Highway 132 and involved two vehicles.
Several cars burned after distribution center catches fire in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A fire along Wilson Way in Stockton left several cars burned but no injuries Monday afternoon, officials said. Officials described the blaze as a large structure fire at distribution center on North Wilson Way.
Fire destroys several buildings at Modesto plumbing company

MODESTO, Calif. — Several buildings were destroyed in a fire at a business in Modesto, authorities said. The fire happened at 2:30 Sunday morning at Abe's Discount Plumbing and Electrical on South 9th Street, the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District told KCRA 3.
One of the "Scariest Haunted Sites in California" is this Modesto Cemetery

I've been writing a lot about my home state of California. The moment I left I've been homesick, but now that I'm learning about so much haunted history not thirty minutes from my old door, I'm heartbroken. The place I'm focusing on today is one I've passed many times not knowing the stories surrounding it and it's status as "One of the Scariest Haunted Sites in California": Acacia Memorial Park.
Lodi surgeon found guilty of Medicare, Medi-Cal fraud

(BCN) — An orthopedic surgeon in Lodi was found guilty Thursday of repeatedly defrauding the Medicare and Medi-Cal programs, according an announcement from state Attorney General Rob Bonta. Gary Wisner was convicted of 10 felony counts of health care insurance fraud between 2012 and 2016, Bonta said, when Wisner defrauded Medi-Cal and Medicare.
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California's Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world's largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

