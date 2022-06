For me, John Lennon’s mega-hit Imagine was always a song popular for the wrong reasons. “Imagine that the world will live as one” is the best way to end in hell. Those who cling to pacifism in the face of the Russian attack on Ukraine remain caught in their own version of “imagine”. Imagine a world in which tensions are no longer resolved through armed conflicts… Europe persisted in this world of “imagine”, ignoring the brutal reality outside its borders. Now it’s the time to awaken.

WORLD ・ 15 MINUTES AGO