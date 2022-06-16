ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing fallout in the unlikeliest of places: Pakistani tea shops

By Nicholas Gordon
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JoLr_0gCPtGif00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Pakistan is facing an economic crisis. With high inflation, fuel shortages, and billions of dollars in upcoming debt payments, the country now only has enough foreign reserves to cover less than two months of imports.

One senior minister is suggesting a novel way ordinary Pakistanis can help the country through this crisis: by giving up their chai.

“I appeal to the people to reduce their tea drinking by one or two cups a day because we also borrow money for the tea, which is imported,” Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning, said on Tuesday.

Pakistan is the world’s largest tea importer, importing $646 million worth in 2020, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity. (The U.S. is the world’s second largest importer, at $473 million, and Russia is the third, at $413 million.)

If Pakistanis drink less tea, that would free up more money to spend on fuel imports and other necessities. Governments use reserves of foreign currency to finance imports, either when they buy foreign goods directly, or provide foreign currency to commercial banks to facilitate currency conversions for private-sector importers.

Foreign currency reserves are replenished when exporters are paid for their goods. Yet when a country consistently imports more than it exports—as Pakistan does—a government may have to borrow to make up the shortfall. Hence why Iqbal says Pakistan is borrowing money to pay for people’s tea.

Pakistani citizens—already hit with increasing fuel prices caused by slashed subsidies—ridiculed the proposal.

“Yesterday Ahsan Iqbal asked us to consume less tea, and tomorrow they may say eat less. Is it a solution?” the owner of a roadside tea stall on the outskirts of Islamabad said to the Associated Press.

With spiking commodity prices, Pakistan is running out of the currency it needs to pay for everything it imports. The country’s foreign reserves dropped below $10 billion in early June, a 50% drop from last August. Pakistan has also been forced to pay sky-high prices for natural gas on the spot market, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted shipments from the country’s usual gas suppliers.

Pakistan reported 13.8% inflation in May, Asia’s second highest. Only Sri Lanka—currently in the middle of an economic meltdown—is worse, reporting 39% inflation.

The country also owes $3.2 billion in debt payments this year, according to Bloomberg, which could further reduce its foreign reserves.

Pakistan is one of several developing countries pushed into crisis by the economic effects of the Ukraine invasion. Earlier this year, Nepal barred nonessential imports and slashed working hours to help preserve its diminishing foreign currency holdings.

Meanwhile the South Asian island of Sri Lanka is in full-blown economic meltdown. The country faced food and fuel shortages as the government instead prioritized payments to its foreign creditors. Protests ousted Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and the new government is currently in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and other governments for a bailout package. The government has even asked civil servants to take an extra day off each week to help grow food.

Even developed economies are feeling the crunch. Both Japan and Australia have asked consumers to reduce their electricity consumption as fuel stores come under strain. In late May, Japan’s trade minister suggested households “gather around a single television” to save electricity.

Four-day workweeks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who ousted his predecessor Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote in April, has spent his first months in office trying to chart a path out of the crisis.

Pakistan barred imports of all nonessential luxury goods, like cars, cosmetics, and home appliances, in May, in an effort to preserve its foreign currency. The country also asked traders to close their stalls at 8:30 p.m. and removed Saturday as a workday to reduce fuel consumption. One Pakistani province has gone even further in asking employees to work from home on Fridays.

Pakistan is also planning regular blackouts to save fuel—potentially dangerous for households trying to survive a record heat wave without air-conditioning.

With Pakistan increasingly shut out of bond markets, Sharif is currently negotiating with the IMF to unlock the last $3 billion of a bailout package agreed upon in 2019. The prime minister agreed to lift fuel-price caps, increase taxes on the wealthy, and slash the budget deficit in order to mollify the lender-of-last-resort.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Ahsan Iqbal
Person
Shehbaz Sharif
Person
Imran Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Foreign Currency#Fortune Features#Pakistanis#Governments
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
Country
Sri Lanka
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
MILITARY
Fortune

Fortune

145K+
Followers
7K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy