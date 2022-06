The Glendale Police Department released a critical incident briefing video for the officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 14. “We have made it a goal for us to provide transparency and accountability for our actions,” said Jose Santiago, Glendale public safety media relations/communications manager. “The idea behind these critical incident videos is to provide information to the public in a direct and timely manner. We will do so with not only photographs, but by using video collected by our officers’ body-worn cameras.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO