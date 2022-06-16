ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Kerr Dynasty: Player or coach, Warriors boss just wins

By Brian Mahoney Ap Basketball Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jd8d3_0gCPq4Jp00

He hit a championship-winning shot with Michael Jordan. He calls the shots for Stephen Curry.

From clutch to coach, Steve Kerr has done it all for some of basketball ’s biggest winners. Any team that can claim to be a dynasty across the last 30 years of the NBA has some link to Golden State’s coach.

Now back in Boston, the winning Warrior is a victory away from a ninth NBA championship. It used to be that to win that much, you had to be a Celtic.

Kerr just has to beat them.

If the Warriors win Game 6 on Thursday night, forget about another banner being hung in Boston. Instead, Kerr will be celebrating underneath them.

If so, he will credit Curry and Klay Thompson, just as he did as a player with Jordan and Scottie Pippen, or Tim Duncan and David Robinson, when trying to explain his success.

“Just hanging around the right people,” he said with a smile. “You hang around superstars long enough, you’re going to get some residual success falling your way.”

There's more to it than that, of course. Talent may take a team to the top, but staying there — and then getting back again after being knocked down — demands more than that. It requires understanding the personnel on the court and the personalities in the locker room.

It means thinking the game as well as playing it, and Kerr does that with the best of them.

“The man’s knowledge for the game is second to none,” Thompson said.

Kerr hasn’t won quite like Bill Russell, the Celtics Hall of Fame center who pocketed 11 rings as a player. Nor as much as Phil Jackson, who won 11 of his own as a coach.

Yet, when it comes to combining winning as a player and a coach, few have done it better than Kerr.

He won five titles in uniform with Chicago and San Antonio. Add in three as Golden State’s boss on the bench, and he is the first person in NBA history to win at least three championships as a player and a coach.

Throw in a couple stints as an analyst for TNT around his time as general manager of the Phoenix Suns, and Kerr has seen NBA basketball from almost every angle.

“I mean, Steve has had such an incredible, unique career, from player to coach, GM. He just knows how to jell talent together,” Thompson said. “Then he draws from his playing days, which is really cool to hear and talk about, playing with Mike and Scottie, the Twin Towers in San Antonio.”

Kerr wasn't a player like those Hall of Fame talents. A second-round pick in the 1988 draft, he started only 30 games in his career. He never averaged double figures in any of his 15 seasons, sticking around that long by being a good teammate and a better shooter.

Most players aren't superstars, and because he wasn't, Kerr makes it a point of reaching out to players like himself.

Celtics guard Derrick White remembers Kerr helping make him comfortable when he was promoted to the U.S. roster for the 2019 Basketball World Cup after originally only being a player on the team practicing against the Americans.

“Any time I needed a question or anything during that whole USA experience, he was there for me,” White said.

Said Kerr: “I definitely identify with role players more than I can identify with a star player, just because I have the experience of coming off the bench and trying to figure out a role and all that stuff."

Being a role player doesn't mean Kerr didn't have a big role.

Curry may be considered the greatest outside shooter ever, but it's Kerr whose 45.4% career mark from 3-point range is tops in NBA history. He knocked down the jumper to secure the Bulls' 1997 championship, joking during the victory celebration in Chicago that he stepped up to take the shot because Jordan didn't feel comfortable doing so.

The confidence Kerr showed on the floor then is the same he demonstrates in the huddle now, a resolve that Draymond Green says makes the Warriors feel “invincible.”

“There are times where we get a little rattled as a team and he’s just right there, steady force, like ‘Hey, man, just calm down, settle down,’” Kerr said.

No surprise. He's the same guy who once got in a fistfight with Jordan at practice.

These Warriors needed that steadiness more than during their run of three titles in four years from 2015-18. With Thompson still recovering from injuries well into the season and then Curry and Green going down after he returned, Golden State was hardly at full strength before the playoffs and certainly not the powerhouse of recent years.

“We’ve had to figure some things out on the fly,” their coach said.

Teams with Kerr usually do.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
E! News

Stephen Curry's Son Cuddles Up to Dad as They Celebrate His NBA Finals Win

Watch: Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry's New Hair Style. Following Stephen Curry's epic NBA finals win, the basketball star posed for the sweetest photo alongside son Canon W. Jack, 3. The Finals MVP's wife Ayesha Curry shared a pic of her "dudes" clutching trophies, with their little one cuddled up to dad and looking up at him admiringly.
NBA
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
David Robinson
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Phil Jackson
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
Tim Duncan
FanSided

Jonathan Kuminga earned his stripes for Warriors, just like Ja Morant asked

In mid-May, Ja Morant told Warriors youngster Jonathan Kuminga that he had to earn his stripes before talking smack. Just over a month later, and he’s an NBA Champion. The 2022 Warriors championship had something the others were lacking in a sense — the youth movement, which offers a preview of what’s to come. If the Dubs can keep around the likes of Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Moses Moody and others, then by no means does this have to be the last iteration of the Golden State run.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Nba On Tnt#Nba Championship#Celtic
NBC Sports

Stephen A. emphatically picks Dubs to repeat as champs

The Warriors’ championship parade hasn’t even begun to roll down Market Street yet, but it’s never too early to speculate on what’s next for the dynasty in the Bay. Just minutes after Golden State clinched its fourth NBA title in eight years, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith picked the Warriors to represent the Western Conference again in next year’s NBA Finals -- and later selected them to repeat as champions.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

703K+
Followers
160K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy