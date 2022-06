Tommy Prassas doesn’t receive the same attention as some of his teammates on Basha’s defense. Boise State commit Wyatt Milkovich has become a star for the Bears at linebacker along with junior Jack Bleier and senior Jackson Browning. Senior Cole Martin, an Oregon commit, is the star of the secondary. On the opposite side is Miles Lockhart, a junior that has started to gain traction among major Power Five programs to continue his career at the next level. Senior Deshaun Buchanan, who also plays running back, is one of the most dynamic athletes in the state and can play anywhere on defense.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO