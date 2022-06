How do you keep track of quick little lists and notes on your phone? While there are still those of us trying to unlearn “just email yourself” as the go-to solution for all things that need to be remembered, the obvious solution is using purpose-built tools like Google Keep. Back in May we took a look at work underway to bring Keep into, well, the 20th century (if we're being honest), with support for rich text markup. Now it looks like support for bolding, italicizing, and underlining text will also be joined by the ability to choose from a few different font sizes.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO