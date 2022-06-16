Food banks feel pinch of inflation

As the price of groceries continues to climb, local food banks are noticing an uptick in requests for food assistance and other needs.

At the same time, private donations to food banks have begun to slip.

“We are signing people up on a weekly basis,” said Darlane Lovell, vice-president of the board for the Camas Prairie Food Bank in Grangeville.

“We are seeing new people and there’s more people that had been signed up and had not been in for awhile.”

The clientele includes senior citizens, families with children and people who have recently moved to the area, Lovell said. She credited the increase of more than 50 food assistance recipients in the past two months to inflation at grocery stores.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer prices index data, food prices in the country increased 10.1% in May from the previous year. Energy prices jumped 34.6% and from May 2021 to may 2022 the overall consumer price index increased 8.6%, the largest 12-month increase since 1981.

Mike Wigen, director of The Idaho Foodbank in Lewiston, said food banks and pantries typically see some increase in demand beginning in April and May when more people are moving about. But this year, the demand is higher than normal and people who have not used these services in the past are showing up for assistance.

“It’s been felt all across the brick-and-mortar pantries and mobile pantries and really across the board,” Wigen said. “It’s not just a certain age group. It’s kind of everybody. People are feeling the crunch.”

So far, the food banks and pantries have been able to keep up with the increased demand. But Wigen said it appears higher costs of food have also had an effect on the number of private donations to the food bank.

“During the pandemic, people were just astronomically generous and giving. We definitely saw increases (of donations) during the pandemic,” Wigen said.

“We were anticipating those donors would probably start giving to other nonprofits in other areas so we were ready for that and we were trying to predict for that and ready to sustain that if donations don’t come in.”

Fortunately, agricultural and manufacturing industries in the area have continued to pour resources into the food banks, Wigen said, to offset some of the drop in private donations.

“We were kind of predicting this inflation, so we’re making adjustments also in looking ahead,” he said. “We have a great group of people watching out for us and allowing us to keep running our program.

“We’ve had increased costs, and these (corporate) donors and volunteers have allowed us to continue to provide food to Idahoans who are struggling to make ends meet,” he said. “Nobody’s feeling that crunch to not provide. All our programs are still going good.”

Wigen said the food bank has 78 partners in the five-county region of north central Idaho that help sustain the program.

In Whitman County, the Community Action Center that serves several southeastern Washington communities, has noticed the same trend.

“We have continued to see an increase across the board with families and elderly people,” said Carrie Chase, community food manager for the center in Pullman.

“And it used to just be the cost of housing and now we’re seeing (increased requests) for housing, food costs, as well as gas.”

Chase said the center cannot offer resources for fuel but tries to find help for people needing housing and emergency rental assistance. The center relies on government funding, private grants and donations.

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.

GET IN TOUCH

Camas Prairie Food Bank

411 E. North St., Grangeville

(208) 507-2365

The Idaho Foodbank

3331 10th St., Lewiston

(208) 746-2288

Community Action Center

350 SE Fairmont Road, Pullman

(509) 334-9147