Latah County, tax commission have first court hearing

Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 5 days ago

There’s general agreement that District Court is the proper venue to resolve an ongoing dispute regarding proper administration of Idaho’s homestead exemption statutes.

The question is, how much time will Latah County and the Idaho State Tax Commission waste on irrelevant procedural arguments before dealing with the crux of the matter?

That’s essentially the question 2nd Judicial District Administrative District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice asked the parties during a 40-minute court hearing Wednesday.

Latah County is challenging the tax commission’s interpretation of a 2021 law that removed a deadline for the residential homestead exemption.

The exemption reduces the taxable value of a primary home by 50% or $125,000, whichever is less. It’s one of the few options available in Idaho for residential property tax relief.

The Legislature amended the law to allow people to apply for the exemption at any point during the year. At the same time, it added language saying the exemption “shall be effective upon the date of application.”

Latah County interprets that to mean the exemption should be prorated, so homeowners only get a portion of it based on the date of their application.

The tax commission disputes that, saying homeowners should get the full exemption, beginning in whatever tax year they first apply. Following a May 11 hearing, the commission ordered Latah County to comply with its interpretation of the law.

Since then, the parties have filed competing motions, focusing primarily on alleged procedural missteps.

Latah County, for example, noted that the commission’s order didn’t cite any specific law or rule that the county violated. Nor did the order include any findings of fact or conclusions of law.

It asked the court to stay the commission’s order and provide judicial review on whose interpretation is correct.

The tax commission filed its own motion asking that the request for a stay be dismissed. It says Latah County followed improper procedure by going to court first. Under state law, the tax commission should ask the court to enforce its order, and only then can the county object.

A few days later, the commission filed another motion asking the court to enforce its order.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge FitzMaurice noted that either path brings the parties back to court. The only question is, how much time are they going to spend arguing about procedure before they deal with the central issue?

“Would we not deal with the same exact issue, except for not arguing about potential procedural defects?” he asked.

“Either route takes us to the same place,” agreed Brett Jarvis, the deputy attorney general representing the tax commission.

Judge FitzMaurice indicated that he found some merit in the county’s position that the tax commission’s order was improper, simply because it lacked findings of fact and conclusions of law.

However, he also noted that the tax commission could fix that simply by scheduling another hearing and issuing a new, improved order.

That would take more time, though, and it doesn’t address the heart of the issue: Whose interpretation of state law is correct?

In the interests of time, FitzMaurice encouraged the parties to try and reach an out-of-court agreement resolving their procedural disputes.

In the meantime, he’ll start work on a ruling regarding the county’s request for a stay. Depending on the outcome of any out-of-court discussions, the parties can then take up the crux of the matter.

Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.

