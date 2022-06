A local business owner has been accused of lying about her credentials to run for Santa Clara County sheriff, and the findings are troubling. Last week, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced a perjury charge against Anh Colton, who came in last out of four other candidates in the primary election for sheriff with 4.36% of the tally. According to the DA, California law requires county sheriff candidates to have law enforcement experience within the last five years. Colton has none, but allegedly said she did on a declaration form.

13 HOURS AGO