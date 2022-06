Three vehicles and a house were hit by gunfire early Sunday morning in Royal Oak Township, prompting an investigation by Michigan State Police. No injuries were reported. According to MSP, troopers responded to multiple calls of gunshots in the area of Glen Lodge and Cloverdale streets at around 2 a.m. on June 19 to find numerous shell casings in the street around three vehicles, which all had bullet holes. The front door of 21058 Glen Lodge had also been shot at, police said, and additional handgun casings were found on the front porch.

ROYAL OAK, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO