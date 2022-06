GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole over 100 gallons of gas last week. Officers said on June 11 and June 16, the suspect stole gas from several U-Haul trucks at a place on Keith Drive. According to officers, it appears that the suspect had some kind of transfer tank hidden in the trunk of the car.

