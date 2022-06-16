ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Sammy Guevara Reunites With Chris Jericho on This Week’s AEW Dynamite

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Jericho defeated Ortiz in a “hair versus. hair” battle on the June 15th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. Sammy Guevara, disguised as Fuego Del Sol, intervened in the match and assisted Jericho in winning. Ortiz shaved his head and screamed “Blood and Guts”...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

News and Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Riddle’s appearance on tonight’s RAW is being advertised on the WWE Events website and at the arena, as PWMania.com previously reported. He is slated to wrestle Seth Rollins in his hometown, but it appears that he will not be performing on television tonight. According to a new report...
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reacts To Brock Lesnar Match Announced For WWE SummerSlam 2022

“The Tribal Chief” is ready to deliver one last beating to “The Beast Incarnate” at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”. Following the announcement of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2022 on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, “The Head of the Table” took to social media to comment on the match.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Tonight’s WWE RAW

Tonight, WWE will broadcast RAW from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The show has sold 5,584 tickets, with 406 remaining, according to WrestleTix. The venue’s setup/capacity is 5,990. Here is the latest card for the show:. Becky Lynch will face Asuka for a qualifying spot in the women’s...
LINCOLN, NE
PWMania

Dixie Carter Confirmed for Impact Slammiversary

Dixie Carter, the former president of TNA, is expected to appear at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary on Sunday. Carter will make an appearance at the pay-per-view on Sunday, according to a new report from ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. There is currently no information on what she will be doing after the company’s 20th anniversary.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday night, AEW will host a Dynamite event from the UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI. WrestleTix announced on Twitter that 4,346 tickets have been sold, with 916 remaining. The venue’s setup/capacity is 5,262. The show’s updated lineup is as follows:. – IWGP United States Heavyweight...
MILWAUKEE, WI
PWMania

Chris Jericho Pays Tribute to Long-time WWE Referee Tim White

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced the death of long-time referee Tim White. On Instagram, Chris Jericho paid tribute to White. Jericho discussed his Hell in a Cell match with Triple H in 2002, which White officiated. “Very sad to hear of the passing of my friend and biggest @wwe...
WWE
PWMania

Longtime WWE Referee Tim White Passes Away

WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away. For more than two decades, Tim White was a dedicated WWE referee and official. White began his illustrious career in 1985 working with Andre the Giant and as a part-time referee. During his tenure, he was the...
WWE
PWMania

Gail Kim Says She Accomplished Everything She Wanted In Wrestling Business

Gail Kim recently spoke with Dominic DeAngelo for an in-depth interview to promote the Slammiversary 2022 pay-per-view from over the weekend. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about her decision to retire in 2019, with her last bout taking place against Tessa Blanchard at the IMPACT Rebellion 2019 show.
WWE
PWMania

Gangrel Offers Insight Into What The AEW Locker Room Is Like

During his latest Fangin N Bangin, Gangrel explained what it’s like in the AEW locker room. The former WWE star walked down to the ring with The Young Bucks’ before the Double or Nothing PPV event. “It was a really good experience. It was AEW Rampage in Las...
WWE
PWMania

William Regal Reveals How The Boogeyman Gave Him a Permanent Scar

On his Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal recently discussed a variety of topics. Regal talked about his mid-2000s shift from SmackDown to Raw and how he developed a scar while performing with The Boogeyman. “So this would have been, right before I went back on to Raw, I’d been on...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Airs Tim White Tribute Package To Kick Off Monday Night Raw (Video)

As noted, longtime pro wrestling referee Tim White has passed away at age 68. The news first broke over the weekend, with WWE commenting on the story and several other WWE Superstars and legends chiming in on social media to comment as well. During this week’s episode of WWE Monday...
WWE
PWMania

Davey Richards Reveals Match-Types He Has No Interest In, Styles He Enjoys Watching

Davey Richards recently appeared as a guest on the Under The Ring podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the MLW star spoke about the types of matches he has no interest in being involved with, such as death-matches and inter-gender bouts. Additionally, the...
WWE
PWMania

Chris DeJoseph Addresses His WWE Departure In 2020

After a spell in MLW, Chris DeJoseph returned to WWE in late 2019 for his second tenure with the company. After working as a main writer and producer for Friday Night SmackDown, DeJoseph was released in May of 2020. DeJoseph spoke about his recent departure from the company on their...
WWE
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Explains Why the MMA Horsewomen Are the Original Horsewomen

Ronda Rousey appeared on “The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com” to talk about a variety of topics. She claimed that the original Four Horsewomen was herself, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir, not Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks, during the segment:. “The good thing...
COMBAT SPORTS

