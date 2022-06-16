Sammy Guevara Reunites With Chris Jericho on This Week’s AEW Dynamite

During a recent interview on The Sessions, Nyla Rose discussed the AEW Women’s Division’s progress as well as other topics. The following are the highlights:. “This is my own theory, but I think a big part of that is why so many people love AEW in general. We feel more authentic and more grounded because a lot of us came from the indies, so a lot of us were touring the country and you saw us on the smaller stages. You feel a little more invested. You’ve seen them grow. You’ve had these one-on-one encounters with them on the indies and now they’re elevated, so you feel like a part of you is up there with them. That’s just my personal take, but I think it has a big part to do with why people are so invested.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO