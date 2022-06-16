ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Old Man, Players, and Rutherford Falls Lead a Day of Premieres

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a day of major releases as Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow face off in FX’s The Old Man, the American Vandal team tackles esports in Players, and The Offer brings its Godfather story to a close. Also today: The Kardashians wraps Season 1, Rutherford Falls returns...

Primetimer

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Says Modern Family Spinoff Script Has Been Written

Jesse Tyler Ferguson revealed that a Modern Family spinoff script has been written, but it doesn't have a network. On the Tony Awards Red Carpet Sunday night, Ferguson confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that a script exists. However, back in May, Ferguson appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where he said that ABC had "decided against" a spinoff.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Big Sky' Sets Return Date For Season 3 as Reba McEntire Joins Cast

With Season 3 confirmed earlier this year, ABC announced that the hit drama Big Sky will return to television on a new night starting on September 21. Originally airing in the prime spot after the long-running medical drama giant Grey's Anatomy on Thursdays, the series will now slot in at the same 10 p.m. spot, though on Wednesdays instead following the network's comedy slate. It joins ABC's heavyweight public school comedy Abbot Elementary in swapping over to Wednesday night.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022/23 Season

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022–2023 Season. Hilary Swank Drama ‘Alaska Daily’ Joins ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Thursday Nights, Starting Oct. 6. New Drama ‘The Rookie: Feds,’ Starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Set To Debut Tuesday, Sept. 27, Following the Return of...
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: Inside the Leading Ladies Luncheon!

It’s been a Daytime Emmy Awards tradition for years! Shortly before the ceremony, last year’s winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress Daytime Emmy hosts a special luncheon for all of this year’s nominees. So THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) invited the 2022 nominees for a meal on June 11 at Loam in downtown Los Angeles!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber reunite for child Kai's graduation

June 16 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber celebrated their child Kai's graduation as a "modern family." The former couple reunited Wednesday for 13-year-old Kai's middle school graduation in New York. Watts shared a photo on Instagram featuring Schreiber, Kai and their 14-year-old son, Sasha. Watts' partner, Billy Crudup,...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

The scene that saved Al Pacino from being fired from ‘The Godfather’

We know that Al Pacino was almost fired from The Godfather. But do we know which scene it was that saved his role – and his career?. While The Godfather movies are often considered the magnum opus of Al Pacino’s career, he’s never made a secret of the fact that he was almost fired from the role of Michael Corleone. One scene, however, saved him from being sacked – thanks to Francis Ford Coppola‘s quick thinking and belief in Pacino.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Stephen Colbert Goes After Fox News in Live Monologue After Jan. 6 Hearings

Stephen Colbert went live on Thursday after the January 6 Committee hearing, taking aim at Republicans and Fox News in his opening monologue. "Republicans tried to claim that tonight was going to be a nothing burger," Colbert said. "They were wrong. It was a juicy double cheeseburger, stuffed with a burger, between two buns made of burger, smothered in a zesty burger sauce."
ENTERTAINMENT
soapoperanetwork.com

DAYTIME EMMYS: Presenters Announced for ‘The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards’

A little over a week before CBS airs “The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” the network and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced today presenters for daytime television’s biggest night. The awards show will air live on Friday, June 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/delayed PT on CBS, with Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from “Entertainment Tonight” set to host.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Showrunner Spencer Hudnut Will Remain at the Helm After CBS Studios Deal

SEAL Team’s showrunner and executive producer Spencer Hudnut is deepening his relationship with CBS Studios with a newly inked overall deal. According to Deadline, Hudnut will work exclusively with the studio as SEAL Team enters into its season six filming. The deal comes after the military drama ranked among the most-watched TV dramas on ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+ in 2021.
TV SERIES
Collider

Neil Diamond Sings 'Sweet Caroline' at Fenway Park in Rare Public Appearance

It was a beautiful day to be at Fenway as the legend himself Neil Diamond sang the long-played "Sweet Caroline" at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The song. has since become a staple for the team and Fenway since 1997 when it was played by one of the employees during a game after someone they knew had a baby named 'Caroline'.
BOSTON, MA
Primetimer

Neil Patrick Harris Joins Doctor Who In Mystery Role

Neil Patrick Harris has joined the cast of Doctor Who, but who exactly the Emmy and Tony-winning actor will play remains a mystery. According to the BBC, Harris is currently filming scenes that will air in 2023 as part of the show's 60th anniversary. Series showrunner Russell T Davies said...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Lana Condor Comes Back as a Ghost in Netflix's Boo, Bitch Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Boo, Bitch, a new limited series starring Lana Condor as a high school senior who wakes up one morning to discover she's a ghost. Condor plays Erika Vu, a high schooler who has managed to live her life under the radar. Just as she makes a promise to live life to the fullest, she dies and wakes up as a ghost and finally gets a chance to live her (after)life the way she wants.
TV SERIES
