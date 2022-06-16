ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Estée Lauder Chief Talks Travel Retail

By Jennifer Weil
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRLqA_0gCPZOHH00

Click here to read the full article.

PARIS — The Estée Lauder Cos. has great expectations for travel retail.

The group just inaugurated a new state-of-the-art distribution center dedicated to the channel worldwide, based in the rolling hills of Galgenen, Switzerland, outside of Zurich. The multistory, sustainably run site occupies 300,000 square feet and doubles the company’s output capacity for travel retail.

More from WWD

Here, automated robots work alongside people in vast rooms, where boxes snake around on conveyor belts. A 65-foot-high, futuristic storage location, appearing like a metallic grid with 11 aisles, can store more than 340,000 trays of boxes.

“This is being created to serve the growth of the travel retail business at Estée Lauder in the future,” said Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer of the Estée Lauder Cos., during an exclusive interview with WWD in Galgenen.

He explained the site is also to service retailers better by increasing not only volumes, but shipment quality, too.

“[It makes] sure that we can adapt to the different retailers and to different markets’ needs in a more efficient way,” Freda said. “That’s the key idea. This is also a way to prepare ourselves to serve this growth in a well-organized and sophisticated way.”

Travel retail, which spans duty free in airports, downtown locations, airlines, cruises and border shops, was the hardest-hit retail channel during the coronavirus pandemic. As the health crisis unfurled starting in early 2020, travel in most parts of the world ground to a complete halt, causing sales in travel-retail locations to plummet.

Pre-COVID-19, in 2019, travel-retail generated $86.3 billion in sales, up 9.8 percent year-over-year, according to Generation Research. Of that, perfumes and cosmetics comprised the largest product category, ringing up about $37.6 billion, representing a 20.1 percent year-over-year gain.

A survey by Generation indicates that duty-free sellers overall should hit pre-COVID-19 sale levels between 2024 and 2025. The recovery has happened faster at Estée Lauder, however.

“Despite the pandemic and many closures in different parts of the world in airports and the limitations to travel, the travel retail channel has been growing for us,” Freda said. “Our travel retail business today is significantly bigger than in 2019.”

Travel retail, which generally touches more than 3 billion consumers a year, is among the group’s fastest growing retail segments.

In its 2021 fiscal year, the Estée Lauder Cos.’ travel retail business generated 28 percent of its overall sales.

The growth has primarily been due to business in China and Hainan Island in particular, which became a tax-free haven for domestic Chinese travelers, who are not allowed to leave the country as part of the government’s “zero COVID-19” policy.

The number of Chinese traveling to Hainan has already outpaced the tens of millions of Chinese traveling abroad in 2019, and therefore almost compensated for the lack of travel in the West, particularly in the early part of the pandemic, Freda said.

Whereas international Chinese travelers tended to come from tier-one and -two cities, those going to Hainan for destination shopping generally hail from tier-three or -four cities, where there is no distribution of luxury goods.

“So they are much more net extra for the industry,” said Freda, explaining: “International travel has always been available to people with a passport [or about 20 percent of the Chinese population], while the domestic duty-free channel is open to the totality of the population.

“I have a point of view that in the future years, when the pandemic abates completely, there will also be international travel to Hainan,” said Freda, describing the island has been having the most luxurious shopping environment anywhere.

The Estée Lauder Cos. does not have all of its brands in China at present, however.

“There is a lot of growth opportunity in terms of brands, distribution and penetration,” said Freda, calling the company “the market leader in Hainan.”

“Travel retail in general, and Hainan in particular, are very big opportunities for the long term,” he said.

Freda believes the absolute growth of travel retail will be significant, driven by the reboot of international travel; the ongoing increase of traffic coming from emerging markets, such as the Middle East, Brazil and Indonesia, and Hainan.

In the channel, purchase per consumer and the conversion of travelers to buyers are other main growth drivers. The conversion level rises with “pretail.” Freda described pretail as when people with airline tickets purchase products prior to their trips, then pick them up in airports or even on their flights.

“When there is this level of convenience, we know there is an increase — or conversion — of travelers into buyers,” Freda said.

It’s a service already deeply entrenched in Asia, but not yet in the West.

“The better convenience of the model is going to push the purchase per consumer [and] conversion, so we may have an opportunity in front of us to combine the industry’s three drivers at the same time: increased traffic, conversion and consumer purchase across the world,” Freda said. “It is very exciting.”

The Estée Lauder Cos.’ new distribution center is its fourth in Switzerland and justifiable in light of travel retail’s “amazing opportunity,” said Freda, winding the conversation back to Galgenen.

For him, it’s important to have an agile center that can customize distribution models — for example, having the ability to pack big quantities of the same product, or pick one piece per product category for another retailer.

“In order to really participate in this growth, somehow you need to anticipate it,” Freda continued. “Because if you don’t see it coming, it is very difficult at the last minute to react.”

The new Swiss facility’s development also focused on inclusion, sustainability and long-term safety.

In the center, four official languages are spoken. The Estée Lauder Cos.’ Swiss affiliate has 40 nationalities represented. Eighty percent of its leadership and 90 percent of its employee population are made of women.

“The concept of inclusion is taken to the next level,” said Freda, who added heavy lifting by humans has been eliminated in the highly automated Galgenen site.

The center “is built from a flexible and modular perspective,” continued Israel Assa, global president, travel retail worldwide, in a separate, virtual interview broadcast into Galgenen.

The facility, with solar panels on the roof, has been designed to reduce energy and water usage. The building has LED lighting, an energy-efficient HVAC system and solar panels that generate 1,600 kilowatts at peak performance.

A waste management system was put in place to separate out numerous recyclables. Electric trucks remove waste, and wooden waste pallets can produce renewable heating energy.

“We’re expecting to go for LEED certification and obtain it late this calendar year,” said Assa, adding that objective is aligned with the Estée Lauder Cos.’ overarching sustainability goals.

Assa, who was promoted to his role on May 1, said the focus now is on travel retail’s recovery.

“The recovery is definitively happening,” he said. “We’re also focusing on creating touchless, frictionless tech-enabled experiences with our retail partners for our consumers. What’s important is the fulfillment on that promise of this experience, and we’re focusing on the execution of that.”

Assa feels the different stakeholders in travel retail are aligned today and working together to try and enhance the consumer experience.

“We’re in this business not just to have a transaction, but to help make a memory,” he said.

Different product categories sell best depending on the consumer corridor. Luxury and artisanal fragrances, for instance, are leading growth in geographic zones such as the Middle East, Europe, North America and Asia. Luxury skin care remains a top seller in Asia.

“But makeup is starting to show some really great signs of recovery,” Assa said.

The Estée Lauder Cos. has been in travel retail for 30 years and with operations in Switzerland for more than 55 years.

According to Generation Research’s 2020 data, the company’s travel retail division ranks first market share-wise for beauty , including skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care.

The Galgenen facility’s official inauguration took place on June 7 and was hosted by Freda and Roberto Canavari, executive vice president, global supply chain, for the group. Also in attendance were Jane Lauder, executive vice president, enterprise marketing and chief data officer, alongside  retailers, suppliers and local government officials in attendance.

“We are extremely confident in the channel for the long term,” said Freda, during his introductory remarks at the event. “The opening of our new Galgenen distribution center is a testament to this confidence.”

FOR MORE, SEE:

The Estée Lauder Cos.’ Susan Akkad on Gaining Cultural Capital

Evaluating International Opportunities at Estée Lauder Cos.

Estée Lauder Inaugurates Emerging Leaders Fund

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

PredictSpring Secures $16 Million in ‘Series B’ Funding

Click here to read the full article. Omnichannel commerce platform provider PredictSpring has raised $16 million in Series B funding, which brings its total funding so far to $32 million. The company said existing investors Salesforce Ventures, Felicis and Novel TMT Ventures participated in this latest round and said it will use the new funding “to accelerate the growth of its omnichannel business and grow its R&D and go-to-market teams.” Nitin Mangtani, founder and chief executive officer of PredictSpring, said over the past three years there’s been “an accelerated transition from decades-old legacy retail POS systems to modern POS platforms across...
BUSINESS
WWD

Buzzy Beauty Brands

Click here to read the full article. The dream of an indelible unicorn tattoo became a reality at Cosmoprof Bologna’s recent session this spring, thanks to Prinker. The trade show displayed a host of innovative brands, also including Réduit Boost, Beesline and Oquist. Here, a look at those. PrinkerMore from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy' Temporary tattoos aren’t just for kids anymore. That’s thanks to Prinker, a compact, light device enabling the creation of durable yet easy-to-wash-off tattoos in color or black-and-white, at home or in...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Building Next-generation Brands at Unilever

Click here to read the full article. As Unilever looks to the future, it’s marrying corporate muscle and the agility of an indie brand. The London-based giant has leveraged its capabilities to launch smaller beauty brands rapid fire via The Uncovery, its incubation platform. Its portfolio thus far includes Mojo Wellbeing, Ferver Skincare, For Every Type, Skinsei, Natur-Alternatives, The Good Stuff and Duck Lip Vibes. A handful are already available in a slew of retailers, such as Amazon and Target, as well as directly on their own websites.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi...
BUSINESS
WWD

Twentyfourseven Platform and Showroom Makes Strategic Hires

Click here to read the full article. MILAN – Milan-based showroom and brand development platform Twentyfourseven, or 247, which has gained traction in recent years for its offering of young and edgy names, has made two strategic hires to spur international growth. The company, which counts showroom in Milan and Paris, recruited Saam Emme as fashion director and Carlo Anceschi as global commercial director.More from WWDBlumarine Resort 2023Versace Resort 2023Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Resort 2023 Anceschi, who most recently held the same title at luxury fashion brand Stella McCartney, has worked as Kering-owned Brioni’s wholesale and franchisee director as well as at...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Est E Lauder#Retail Business#Europe#The Est E Lauder Cos#Wwd Art Inspired#Rtw Spring 2022 Here
WWD

Inside LVMH-backed VivaTech: Blockchain, Crypto and VR Fashion Shows Are the Future

Click here to read the full article. While thousands of attendees packed Paris’ Porte de Versailles convention center for VivaTech, some of the biggest names came as cartoons, and even showed up as holograms. Among them were Facebook parent company Meta’s outgoing chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, who appeared as an animated avatar in conversation with L’Oréal chief executive officer Nicolas Hieronimus, while Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was beamed in Star Trek-style from his bunker in Kyiv.More from WWDS.S. Daley Fetes LVMH Prize Win at The Standard London [Photos]The 2022 LVMH Prize for Young Designers CeremonyInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle:...
BUSINESS
WWD

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Amp Up Couples’ Styling in Tank Top Pieces at Prada’s Menswear Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade elevated couples’ summer styling while attending the Prada spring 2023 menswear show in Milan on Sunday. The pair held court in the front row in thoughtfully coordinated outfits, both centering their look around the same classic silhouette: a tank top. For the event, Union, styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, wore a sleek and simple beige Prada tank dress that featured a fringed skirt from the mid-thigh to the floor. The skirt danced around the actress’ ankles, accentuating her black Prada stiletto sandals. The 49-year-old accessorized with gold Tiffany &...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea

Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said Monday.The restaurant encountered “adverse conditions” on Saturday as it was passing the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands, in the South China Sea, and water entered the vessel and it began to tip, according to Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises Ltd.The company said no one was injured, but that efforts to save the vessel failed and it capsized on Sunday.“As the water depth at the scene is over 1,000 meters,...
ASIA
WWD

Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Beauty Products Today — Shop the Top 22 Deals Now.

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been waiting for your favorite beauty products to go on sale, it’s time to fill up your cart, because Amazon is offering some steep discounts right now. Our fingers are crossed that these discounts are the types of beauty deals we’ll be seeing during Amazon Prime Day next month, which spans July 12 and 13. And for this year’s Amazon Prime Day, we’re expecting serious steals in both the fashion and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Country
Switzerland
Country
Brazil
Country
China
WWD

Everything to Know About BET Awards 2022: How to Watch for Free, Performers, Nominees and More

Click here to read the full article. The BET Awards are making their return Sunday night, celebrating the year’s biggest achievements across music, film, sports and more. Billed as “Culture’s Biggest Night,” the 2022 BET Awards will include a lengthy slate of performances from Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai and more. Actress Taraji P. Henson will be hosting the show for the second year in a row.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Billboard Music AwardsStandout Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards Here, WWD breaks down everything...
MUSIC
WWD

Burberry Is Doubling Down on NFTs in the Metaverse

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Burberry is playing a firm game when it comes to NFTs. The British brand is partnering with Mythical Games for a second time to launch its NFT collection on Blankos Block Party, an open-world, multiplayer game, on June 22.More from WWDInside the Burberry x Lucien DinnerLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola Bag Last year’s limited-edition NFT vinyl toy, Sharky B, is being succeeded by a special-edition unicorn named Minny B. The mythical creature features a spiraled horn; black...
BUSINESS
WWD

Jean Rosenberg, Retail Pioneer and Ideal American Size 6, Dies at 97

Click here to read the full article. Jean Rosenberg, whose eagle-eyed merchandising and designer discoveries helped define the Fifth Avenue specialty store Henri Bendel, died June 15 at the age of 97. A memorial service is not being planned.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Inside Palette's New Cafe Look at Bergdorf GoodmanFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany She died, just two weeks shy of her 98th birthday, in the Central Park South apartment in Manhattan where she had lived for 50-plus years, according to her nephew Robert Kravitz. “Basically, she wanted to live there because Bendel’s was on 57th...
RETAIL
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Snap and Vogue to Bring Fashion Virtual Try-ons to Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Snap, in partnership with Vogue, is about to unveil a wave of augmented reality lenses at Cannes Lions that casts some of the latest high-fashion runway looks in virtual form, the company told WWD in a new exclusive. The exhibition, titled ”Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body,” will feature a virtual fashion try-on experience with select pieces from Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Kenneth Ize, Stella McCartney, Richard Quinn, Stella McCartney and Versace. The tech company worked with the design houses on the lenses, and plans to make them available to visitors of the Centre d’art...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Tina Knowles-Lawson Suits Up in Sleek Blazer With Sheer Lace Details at DesignCare Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tina Knowles-Lawson went for a business-casual look for the DesignCare 2022 Gala. The entrepreneur, who is Beyoncé’s and Solange’s mother, attended the gala Saturday night in Los Angeles alongside her husband Richard Lawson and actress Holly Robinson Peete, who founded the HollyRod Foundation, which supports families that have loved ones with autism or Parkinson’s disease. Knowles-Lawson attended the gala wearing a black lace-detailed suit.More from WWDAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red Carpet Knowles-Lawson shared...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

By the Numbers: TikTok’s Most Viral Beauty Products

Click here to read the full article. Lest one question the power of TikTok, consider:  46 of the 100 most viral products on TikTok being beauty products, according to data from influencer marketing agency, Ubiquitous.  Brands have been fast to tap into the power of TikTok creators for promotional content, with the app’s “ad” hashtag now hosting over 161 billion videos to date. More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy' Per Ubiquitous, one video alone can cause a significant increase in searches for a brand or item,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

The 20 Best Cocktail Dresses to Wear This Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is a time of celebration, so it’s not unusual for a last-minute party to pop up on your calendar. Having a few easy cocktail dresses ready at the back of your closet can help to guarantee that even if a day-of invite comes your way, you’ll have an elegant cocktail dress for any party. The best summer dresses for your cocktail parties should make getting dressed easy, they can be fancy, but...
APPAREL
WWD

Zandra Rhodes, John Fluevog and the Good Vibrations of Their New Line

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — From the moment, decades ago, that Zandra Rhodes bought her first pair of “mad, green suede Fluevog platforms,” she was hooked on the jazzy styles that have been around since 1970. “It was one of my wonderful customers who introduced me to Fluevogs. I wore my first pair with a green velvet suit. They are way-out classics, and far more comfortable than they look,” said the designer, who earlier this this month unveiled her first collaboration with the Canadian footwear designer John Fluevog.More from WWDZandra Rhodes RTW Fall 2020Zandra Rhodes, 50 Years of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

How Beauty Brands Are Celebrating Pride

Click here to read the full article. Beauty brands are taking on new partners — and launching new products — to benefit Pride month. Coty Inc. brands Sally Hansen and Cover Girl have introduced new products and partnerships with GLAAD for Pride. Sally Hansen is debuting four gift sets with its Insta-Dri franchise in a slew of colorways, including in rainbow pride and transgender pride color combinations. Cover Girl products will be sold alongside the Sally Hansen gift sets. Although the partnership is product-focused, it marks Cover Girl’s first time partnering with GLAAD. Sally Hansen has, to date, donated over $400,000...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Jeff Goldblum, Rami Malek, Damson Idris, Dwyane Wade Among Prada Show Guests

Click here to read the full article. PRADA FRIENDS: Prada had quite the front row, with Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston, Damson Idris and Rami Malek taking in the collection on Sunday. The actors front the brand’s fall 2022 advertising campaign. Goldblum, asked how he felt about turning more and more into a model, since he also walked the runway for that collection in January, smiled and responded: “I am a lucky, small little collaborator with the genius that is Mrs. Prada and Raf Simons. It doesn’t even feel like work to me, it’s just a joy —...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Dons 6-Inch Gucci Heels, Silky Pajama-Inspired Loungewear for ‘First Class’ Flight

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez knows how to fly in style. The award-winning singer and actress wore a white, silk two-piece set by Nahmias with a colorful hummingbird design, paired with a pink bag by Valentino and Gucci’s white Malaga Kid T Strap platform pumps set on 6-inch heels. She also wore her long hair down and accessorized with pink oversized sunglasses.More from WWDAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy