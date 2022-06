All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Juneteenth celebration at the historic Hopewell Rosenwald School located in Cedar Creek, just west of Bastrop, will include an open house/tour of the school. There will be a sampling of foods historically enjoyed on this date, like barbecue and potato salad among other refreshments; games for the entire family; and former students from throughout the county are invited to share their oral history.

CEDAR CREEK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO