Walk to End Alzheimer's moves to Elkhart

ELKHART — The Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s is moving to a new location in 2022, with the event to be held at Central Park on Sunday, Sept. 18.

“Thanks to our dedicated sponsors, volunteers and participants, last year’s event in Mishawaka met the fundraising goal, and we’re looking forward to another successful year at a new location,” said Abby Geha, manager, Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Michiana. “We’re excited about this move, particularly the opportunity to engage with the strong business community in the area, and we’ve received great feedback from the community.”