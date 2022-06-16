ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

North Dorchester graduates Class of 2022

By By MIKE DETMER
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xz0pL_0gCPXu9b00

HURLOCK — Seniors in the North Dorchester High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas Wednesday during a commencement ceremony at the school.

NDHS Principal David Stofa, Dorchester County Public Schools Board President Laura Layton and DCPS Superintendent Dave Bromwell presented diplomas to the class of 120.

Keynote speaker Rodney Lee was formerly the band teacher at North Dorchester Middle School when the graduates were students there.

“Do not compare yourself to anyone, and never base your self-worth on what appears to be someone else’s success,” Lee said. “Your journey is your journey.”

“Please don’t be overtaken by fear; you all were fearfully and wonderfully made,” Lee said. “Discover your light and shine it on the world.”

Valedictorian Journey Jensen talked about the challenges faced by her class, including moving school buildings.

“We’re the last class to have ever attended North Dorchester High School, and we will take its stories with us as we go,” Jensen said. “We take the wisdom, courage, strength and a little bit of asbestos that was ingrained in that building. And we leave our mark on this one.”

Jensen off to Towson University in the fall to major in biology/pre-med.

Lee told students that their education had fused together to form the, “ultimate key to success — the ability to create.”

Salutatorian Mackenzie Hughes thanked family and teachers for the knowledge they imparted to the students.

“We will carry with us not just the knowledge from books, but also the life lessons you all have taught us,” Hughes said.

Hughes plans to study engineering at University of Georgia.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCPS to start summer lunch program June 21

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ Judy Center Early Learning Hub and Food and Nutrition Services is pleased to announce its free summer meals program in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Library and a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.  Meals are for children 18 and under free of charge.  Details […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County High School Seniors Also Graduate As Pre-Apprenticeship Electrical Helpers From CSM

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Five Calvert County Public School seniors who recently graduated from high school also graduated as Pre-Apprenticeship Electrical Helpers from the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) Regional Hughesville Campus Center for Trades and Energy Training June 14. The students’ accomplishments were a result of their hard work and a partnership between CSM, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) and the Independent Electrical Contractors Chesapeake (IEC).
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Community Gathers in Salisbury to Honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md.- Members of the community gathered in Salisbury Sunday morning at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge to honor First Class Deputy Glenn Hilliard. Donations were collected with proceeds to the Hilliard family. Organizers Scott Hamilton and Jeff Merritt say they worked all week to get the event ready for Sunday.
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County NAACP Celebrates Juneteenth At Jefferson Patterson Park

ST. LEONARD, Md. – In the year 1619, the first slave ship to arrive in America, the White Lion, landed in Hampton, Virginia, bringing 20-30 enslaved Africans. Over the following centuries, thousands more were brought to America to serve under the oppressive heel of slavery, forced to work long hours on plantation fields, facing beatings or worse if they failed or refused.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dorchester County, MD
State
Georgia State
City
Hurlock, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Dorchester County, MD
Education
Bay Net

Maryland State Trooper Recognized As EMS Clinician Of The Year

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. – A 24-year-veteran of the Maryland State Police is recognized as the emergency medical service Clinician of the Year by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS). Lt. Nathan Wheelock was honored during a ceremony on June 6, 2022. The prestigious award was presented...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

‘Backing The Blue’ event honors life of fallen officer DFC Glenn Hilliard

SALISBURY, Md. – “And to have that wound from last year ripped wide open again, we’re still in shock,” President of FOP Lodge #111 Corp. Scott Hamilton said. To start healing that wound, wheels turned into Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #111 for the Backing The Blue event honoring Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard Sunday afternoon. “These events like this to support Glenn and his family are therapeutic and this is what we want to do. We want to be able to engage with our community and come together,” Hamilton said.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Towson University
Bay Net

UM Charles Regional Medical Group Launches Bariatrics Program

LA PLATA, Md. – The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group has increased the scope of its Surgical Care practice to include specialized bariatric services. Obesity is a growing health problem nationally, with over 40% of U.S. adults qualifying for the medically defined category, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thirty percent of Marylanders are defined as obese. Surgical weight loss assistance can provide results to adults suffering from obesity who have struggled with traditional weight management methods like diet and exercise alone.
HEALTH SERVICES
WMDT.com

Road closures announced for services of DFC Glenn Hilliard in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Several road closures will be in effect on Tuesday, June 21st, for the funeral services of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. DFC Hilliard will be escorted from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home on West Road to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church starting at 8:15 a.m. The procession will travel the following routes, where there will be temporary road closures:
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Funeral Arrangements Set For Maryland Deputy Killed In Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A funeral will be held on Tuesday for a Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot last week in the line of duty. The funeral service for Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury, the Maryland State Police said. There will be a public viewing at the church from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hilliard, 42, was shot June 12 while trying to take a fugitive into custody who had been wanted on felony warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. He was rushed to a hospital, where...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Bay Net

CCSO To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint, June 17

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint tonight, June 17. Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors. The...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Arbutus Baseball Player Jonah Baney Dies In Crash, Hearts Shatter

Hearts shattered across Baltimore County as hundreds of people mourned the sudden death of Jonah Baney, who died in a car crash, those who knew him said. Baney, 19, lived in Arbutus and graduated from Lansdowne High School in 2020. He was playing baseball for Community College of Baltimore County and had plans to play for Salisbury University next year, according to his obituary.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mommypoppins.com

Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022

Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022. Free outdoor concerts are a staple of summer for Washington, DC area families, and they're back in full swing all across Maryland, Northern Virginia, and DC. These summer concerts 2022 welcome families with kids of all ages, and some are even geared specifically towards children. The concerts and outdoor music festivals 2022 span all genres of music—from pop and rock to blues and jazz—and take place in gardens, parks, plazas, and even on the waterfront.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Dad Celebrates Fatherhood & Shatters Stereotypes With WASHED DADS Clothing Line

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Not all heroes wear capes, so a Maryland father has created a clothing line dubbed “WASHED DADS” to remind us of the real heroes in our lives.  After climbing the ladder over the last six years, Joshua Thomas is now the highest-ranking Black operator among Amazon’s thousands of Global Specialty Fulfillment employees. “I have responsibility for all of the same-day fulfillment centers, from Virginia into Ohio up into Massachusetts and everything in the middle,” Thomas told WJZ. Serving as the regional director of nine same-day fulfillment centers, Thomas spends quite a bit of time on the road, away from his...
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Shooting at Tysons Corner Center

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police are at 7900 Tysons Corner Center for a shooting. According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, a small group got into a dispute, and one person, described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers, showed a pistol and fired it. […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
415
Followers
589
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy