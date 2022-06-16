ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardin tours Packing House, 411 Kitchen

By Mike Detmer
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 5 days ago
CAMBRIDGE — U.S. Senator Ben Cardin joined Maryland Secretary of Housing and Community Development Ken Holt, 411 Kitchen founder Amanda Kidd and other dignitaries for a tour May 31 of the Packing House in Cambridge.

Cardin’s visit to the historic Dorchester Avenue facility was to see firsthand the progress of the site he secured a $1.4 million earmark for in recent appropriations legislation.

After talking about the plan with Kidd for the shared-use commercial kitchen designed to empower, elevate and establish a thriving food entrepreneur community in Cambridge and the greater Mid-Shore region, Holt led a tour through the rest of the project.

The extensive renovation of the former Phillips Packing Company factory building is nearing completion.

