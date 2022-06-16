Ewan and Brown to line up for Australia at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Australia will be lining up at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in August, with Caleb Ewan and Grace Brown leading the charge as the nation looks to try and replicate its Gold Coast clean sweep of the road cycling events.

Ewan will be joined by Michael Matthews, Kaden Groves, Miles Scotson and Rohan Dennis, with it likely that around half the squad will be heading to the UK soon after having raced the Tour de France. It’ll also be an even tighter turn around for Brown, with the Tour de France Femmes finishing on July 31, and its bound to be a similar scenario for a number of those on the women's squad as well. Alexandra Manly, Brodie Chapman, Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Sarah Roy will be joining Brown at Birmingham.

The road squads were announced alongside the mountain bike, track and Para-track cycling team.

“2022 has been a massive year for Australian cycling, and I’ve no doubt that the 34 athletes selected to the Australian Commonwealth Games team will make us proud and inspire the next generation of riders,” AusCycling CEO Marne Fechner said in a statement. “It’s exciting to have a team that features such a strong mix of debutants and experienced athletes, who I know will wear the green and gold with passion and pride in Birmingham.”

Read more

'It’s a relief' - Brown on target for Tour de France Femmes after Women's Tour win



Caleb Ewan takes aim at Wollongong Worlds in 2022



Can a sprinter win on the 2022 Road Worlds course?

In the women’s road team, only Roy has lined up for the nation on the road before at the Commonwealth Games and then she was part of the gold medal winning road squad at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018. Manly hasn’t ever been part of an Australian road squad before but she did win gold on the track at the last Commonwealth Games.

Brown will also be one of the riders to beat in the time trial, having come fourth in the individual time trial at the Tokyo Olympic Games as Dennis – a two-time time trial world champion and Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist – will also be among the favourites in the men’s race against the clock. Dennis was also a silver medallist in the Commonwealth Games in the discipline in Glasglow in 2014. Ewan, also raced that Commonwealth Games as part of the road squad while Scotson was on the track in 2014.

Track delivers the first cycling events in Birmingham, from Friday July 29 to to Monday August 1, with the cross country mountain biking held on Wednesday 3rd August.

The road time trials are on Thursday August 4 from West Park with the men’s course 37.4km long and women’s 28.8km. The road races are last on the agenda on Sunday August 7, taking place on a Warwick loop, with the women completing seven laps of the 16km course and the men 10.

Road teams

Women

Grace Brown

Brodie Chapman

Alexandra Manly

Ruby Roseman-Gannon

Sarah Roy

Men

Rohan Dennis

Caleb Ewan

Kaden Groves

Michael Matthews

Miles Scotson

Mountain bike team

Men

Sam Fox

Daniel McConnell

Women

Zoe Cuthbert

Track cycling - endurance

Women

Georgia Baker

Sophie Edwards

Chloe Moran

Maeve Plouffe

Alyssa Polites

Men

Josh Duffy

Graeme Frislie

Conor Leahy

James Moriarty

Luke Plapp

Track cycling - sprint

Men

Tom Cornish

Matthew Glaetzer

Leigh Hoffman

Matthew Richardson

Women

Kristina Clonan

Breanna Hargrave

Alessia McCaig

Para-track cycling

Women

Jessica Gallagher

Caitlin Ward (pilot)

Men