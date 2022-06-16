ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers ask for a shorter prison sentence than the recommended 20 years, say an inmate in her jail threatened to kill her

By Matthew Loh
 5 days ago

Ghislaine Maxwell speaks with her lawyers during her trial, which started in November.

REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers have asked for a sentence of just over five years in prison.
  • They said a fellow inmate said she had been paid to strangle Maxwell in her sleep.
  • Prosecutors have recommended that Maxwell serve 20 years behind bars.

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers argued on Wednesday that she should spend fewer years in prison than the 20-year sentence prosecutors have recommended, citing alleged threats from other inmates and what they described as a troubled childhood.

One of their allegations was that a fellow inmate threatened to kill Maxwell, according to a pre-sentencing memo seen by Insider.

"One of the female inmates in Maxwell's housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep," the lawyers wrote.

The inmate said killing Maxwell would be worth serving an additional 20 years in prison, the attorneys claimed. The report added that the inmate who made the threat was moved to another facility, "presumably" for Maxwell's safety.

The lawyers also said Maxwell's father, the late Robert Maxwell, was abusive to her. They described him as "a man of large physical stature with a booming voice" who would "explode, threaten, and rant at the children until they were reduced to pulp."

"Mr. Maxwell was relentless, with children ending up in tears, punishments being doled out, and the whole family in utter distress," the attorneys wrote.

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 on suspicion of helping convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein arrange the sexual abuse of underage girls and of participating in the abuse herself. The British socialite has maintained that she is innocent.

In December, she was convicted of three conspiracy charges, one separate sex-trafficking count, and one charge of transporting a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Her lawyers said on Wednesday that she shouldn't be held responsible and punished for Epstein's deeds, calling the late financier the "mastermind" of the abuse. Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

"Indeed, had Ghislaine Maxwell never had the profound misfortune of meeting Jeffrey Epstein over 30 years ago, she would not be here," her lawyers argued.

The attorneys asked for a sentence of just over five years, far fewer than the 20 years recommended by probation authorities.

Maxwell, 60, faces a maximum punishment of up to 55 years behind bars. It was reduced from a potential 65 years when US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan ruled in April that two of her guilty charges overlapped. Nathan is scheduled to sentence Maxwell on June 28.

Maxwell is being represented by Bobbi Sternheim, Christian Everdell, Jeffrey Pagliuca, and Laura Menninger.

sandy
5d ago

Where is the list of the clients? Has she provided it? If so, why haven’t we seen it? I think we all know the answer to that last question. Where are all the good leakers when you really need one?

RLTR
5d ago

She sure didn't seem to be afraid of anyone when she was living on her high horse and grooming these young girls. Twenty years is no where near enough time. It's funny how these rich and privileged POS's are so high and mighty, looking their noses down on everyone and when they are finally caught breaking law's, they're the biggest cry babies and all of a sudden they want to play the victim. She should get the maximum sentence and rot in prison.

Mary Marshall Kalina
5d ago

it will come out eventually. I already saw some of his black book. you would be surprised at some ppl that made the list.. somebody is sitting on it.

