Australia commits to reducing greenhouse emissions by 43%

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago

The new government may face pressure to set even more ambitious goals for a country that is one of the world's largest exporters of coal and liquified natural gas.

WEKU

18 dead in India, Bangladesh floods; millions without homes

DHAKA, Bangladesh — At least 18 people have died as massive floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday. In India's Assam state, at least nine people were killed in the floods and 2 million saw their homes submerged,...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Biodiversity conference moved from China to Canada: UN

A major biodiversity summit delayed due to the pandemic will be held in Montreal, Canada instead of China as planned, the UN said Tuesday, as Beijing continues with its strict zero-Covid policy. But Beijing has persisted with strict Covid control policies including flight cancellations and quarantine requirements on arrival.
WORLD
WEKU

Pain at the gas pump is being felt around the world

COLOGNE, Germany — At a gas station near the Cologne, Germany, airport, Bernd Mueller watches the digits quickly climb on the pump: 22 euros ($23), 23 euros, 24 euros. The numbers showing how much gasoline he's getting rise, too. But much more slowly. Painfully slowly. "I'm getting rid of...
TRAFFIC
