Heartwarming Annecy Title ‘La Calesita’ From Reel FX Gifts Tickets to Ukrainian Families, Charities

By Holly Jones
Variety
 5 days ago
In tandem with its world premiere in competition at the Young Audiences Short Film Strand at Annecy, the team behind the tender Argentine short title, ‘La Calesita,’ will be offering up a bit of magic to those attending the screenings: Customized tickets for a ride on the town’s ornate, family-owned carousel.

The short, written and directed by Annie Award-nominated filmmaker Augusto Schillaci and produced by Reel FX Animation associate producer Oliver Benavidez, tells the heartwarming tale of a proud and determined carousel-keep who finds immense joy in maintaining family tradition by operating the neighborhood merry-go-round.

In “La Calesita,” his dutiful and attentive nature is on display as he joyously rides through vivid and colorful Buenos Aires streetscapes en route to work, where he takes a keen interest in the families that visit each day. He plays matchmaker, confidant, and watchful eye, with dignity.

“Often, people overlook how important these contributions are in shaping communities, their neighborhoods. Generations of the same families pass through these merry-go-rounds,” reflects Schillaci. “In Argentina, Sunday afternoon is one of the most popular times for families to go to the calesita, and while their children play on it, the parents socialize and get to know each other, bringing the neighborhood, the community closer.”

The film depicts our protagonist’s journey without dialogue, tracking his progress and struggle through dynamic facial expressions and the colors used in each scene. The hues range from bright purple jacaranda trees and stunning hot pink city sunsets to gray concrete structures and dark city streets. The dichotomy is a stunning example of how to animate the psyche.

“I wanted to tell a story with no dialogue so it could be understood anywhere in the world. Because of that, the main character needed to emote his feelings with the face and body only. This made animation very complex to achieve,” stated Schillaci.

In a 10-minute run, the uplifting title provides the sense that a community is greater than the sum of its parts, as we see characters our protagonist has befriended over the years come to his aid to help him achieve his dream. A feel-good tale that allows the main character to grow old, his heart still full of hope and promise.

“I believe that these are very important values and that the community, above the individual, will move humanity forward towards a better world,” Schillaci mused.

He went on: “Animation often focuses on big fantasy adventures with fictional characters and while those are super fun, I wanted to show a more grounded story with a character that you could see every day on the street.  It was very important for me to tell a story of an elderly person. We need more stories and animated characters like that.”

To coincide with a core theme of solidarity, the team has paired with Annecy to craft custom tickets for each screening that will also provide complimentary rides on the famed Annecy manège carousel at its Le Pâquier park. A show of appreciation for the locals and a way to give back to the community, Reel FX (“The Book of Life”), alongside Annecy and the owners of the carousel, has donated 500 tickets to charities working with displaced families, many from Ukraine.

“When Augusto started to write ‘La Calesita,’ we immediately thought of the historic 1906 Manège Dufaux carousel, which is not only an iconic landmark of the animation festival, but also a centerpiece in the town of Annecy for kids and families. The festival isn’t only for the animation community, the organizers go to great lengths to include the community of Annecy in a variety of ways including the nightly outdoor screenings which happen to be next to the Manège,” said Chuck Peil, EVP of strategic partnerships for Reel FX.

As “La Calesita’ depicts, the smallest gestures can make lasting impressions, and the team believes their film and an earnest dose of wonderment will bring the title’s underlying message to Annecy in real-time.

“One of the themes of La Calesita is the importance and value of a strong community and the simple, yet powerful, idea of genuinely caring for others. The world just came through a heartbreaking pandemic with so much loss and isolation. Even in those dark moments, hope is brought back by simple gestures of love and support, individually and as a community,” Peil stated.

He concluded: “As we watched, hundreds of kids, teens and families start to fill up the enormous Le Paquier lawn for the nightly screenings, we couldn’t help but be moved by the notion that what draws everybody together for a few hours as one community is an animated story, being played against the backdrop of the beautiful historic Annecy Manège.”

#Charities#Annecy#Family Tradition#Ukrainian Families#Argentine#Reel Fx Animation
Preschool Fare, Short Docs Stand Out at Annecy MIFA TV Pitch

Click here to read the full article. Preschool fare and short-form docs ruled the roost at this year’s MIFA TV pitch session, with more than half the projects boasting episodes running under eight minutes in length, and nearly just as many titles aimed at the under-five crowd. Of the nine projects pitched, the preschool series “Yukon: The Space Botanist” (pictured) received the most vocal reception, drawing hearty laughs from a room full of buyers and commissioning editors at least three decades older than the show’s intended audience. Produced by Norway’s Imaginær Film, the 3D animated series gives computer graphics a tactile...
EDUCATION
Variety

‘Succession’ Ratchets Up the Tension, Italian Style, in Season Finale

Click here to read the full article. Director and executive producer Mark Mylod shares more with his “Succession” creator/showrunner Jesse Armstrong than British roots — notably, a determination to push their critically lauded HBO drama’s bar ever higher.  Like the show’s first two season finales, helmed by Mylod in the U.K. and Croatia respectively, its latest — “All the Bells Say” — brims with conflict in a foreign land. This time, the characters navigate Italy, as the futures of the Roys’ media conglomerate, Waystar Royco, and some of its key players become unmoored, ahead of a shocking denouement.   “I have remained the...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Squid Game,’ Samsung and Apple Top YouTube’s 2022 Ad Global Leaderboard

Click here to read the full article. The original “Squid Game” trailer took the green light all the way to a spot on YouTube’s top 10 ads leaderboard for the last 12 months. Coming in at No. 5 on the YouTube global ad ranking, Netflix’s “Squid Game” Season 1 trailer, released Sept. 1, 2021, has nearly 50 million views to date. Among the YouTube top 10, it registered the most likes with almost 850,000. Netflix has greenlit a second season of the violent South Korean drama and last week released a Season 2 teaser trailer. YouTube released the rankings Monday, timed for...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

How Matthew Fox Was Lured Out of ‘Retirement’ to Lead Apocalyptic Thriller ‘Last Light’

Click here to read the full article. More than a decade after the end of “Lost,” actor Matthew Fox has returned to TV with apocalyptic thriller “Last Light,” which world premiered Friday at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. The show, which will stream on Peacock and is produced by MGM Intl. TV Productions, envisions a society plunged into chaos when oil supplies are jeopardized. Fox plays one of the world’s leading petro-chemical engineers, while “Downton Abbey’s” Joanne Froggatt plays his wife. In amongst the wider crisis is a battle to save their family. At a press conference in Monte-Carlo Saturday, Fox addressed his...
MOVIES
Variety

Beyonce to Release New Single, ‘Break My Soul,’ at Midnight ET

Click here to read the full article. Beyonce will drop “Break My Soul,” the first single from her forthcoming seventh solo studio album “Renaissance,” tonight at midnight ET / 9 p.m. PT, the singer announced on social media Monday morning. Unusually, the announcement was not made via a tweet or Instagram post but rather on her profile on each platform; the song appears to be the sixth track on the album. While some had expected the singer to drop a new song over the weekend or even on Juneteenth — which took place on Sunday and is officially observed as a...
MUSIC
Variety

Monte-Carlo Television Festival Opens With ‘Last Light,’ Starring Matthew Fox, Joanne Froggatt

Click here to read the full article. The 61st Monte-Carlo Television Festival opened Friday with a phalanx of stars and TV industry execs walking the blue carpet for the event, attended by Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene. The opening screening was the world premiere of thriller “Last Light,” produced by MGM Intl. TV Production. The show’s cast attended, led by Matthew Fox (“Lost”), Joanne Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”), Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones”), and Amber Rose Revah (Marvel’s “The Punisher”), as well as director Dennie Gordon, and junior cast members Alyth Ross and Taylor Fay. During...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix and ‘The Chosen One’ Producer Redrum Issue Statements on Baja Road Accident That Claimed Two Actors’ Lives

Click here to read the full article. Netflix and Redrum, producers of series “The Chosen One,” have issued statements on the Baja California road accident that killed two of their actors on Thursday. Two other cast members and four crew members were injured, but remain stable and have gone home to recover. Said Netflix: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured during this unfortunate accident.” Added Redrum: “All of us on the production of ‘The Chosen One’ are shocked...
ACCIDENTS
Variety

‘They Shot the Piano Player’: the Joy of Bossa Nova, and the Tragedy of Latin America

Click here to read the full article. They were all so incredibly young. Caetano Veloso opened Salvador’s Vila Velha Theater, a milestone event for the city, at the age of 21. Pianist Francisco Tenório Jr., the subject of Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal’s “They Shot the Piano Player,” recorded one record as band leader, in March 1964, when he was 23 years old. But he played piano on some of the greatest samba jazz records of all time, some with Raul de Sousa on trombone and J.T. Meirelles on tenor sax. “These guys were the geniuses of Brazil music and they were...
MUSIC
Variety

