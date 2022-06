Recently, during a thunderstorm in Southeast Tennessee, Nala made her way into a stranger’s house and cuddled her way into their king-sized bed. Julie and Jimmy Johnson have three dogs of their own that regularly sleep in the bed with them, but the couple woke up to find a large surprise! They were shocked to find Nala sandwiched between them in bed, not knowing where or how she got in the house.

PETS ・ 17 DAYS AGO