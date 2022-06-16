ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

Borrowers in Bay Area to feel impact of largest interest rate hike in years

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bxmuo_0gCPLPH000

Borrowers in Bay Area to feel impact of largest interest rate hike in years 01:38

SAN RAMON – The Federal Reserve made its most aggressive move yet to tamp down inflation Wednesday , by raising the interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point.

If you're a borrower, you're going to pay more to pay off your debt.

The nation's central bank is using the tool it has to slow down the economy and stop inflation. But it's a fine line to walk as there's a threat of a recession looming.

U.S. stocks closed slightly higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its biggest rate hike in nearly 30 years.

"Last time they went up this high was 1994," said Chris Harris, senior vice president of San Ramon-based mortgage firm CMG Financial. "So it's been awhile. What they're really trying to do is use some of the tools they have to curb inflation."

Harris said consumers will be hit hard if they owe money.

"They're going to see this in many places. They're going to see this in their credit card spending, in car loans, they're going to see this in their mortgage rates," he explained to KPIX 5.

The move by the Federal Reserve comes as the inflation in the U.S. has reached a 40-year high. Families are now spending $350 more a month than they did last year to buy the same products.

At CMG Financial, it's seen mortgage rates nearly triple since the beginning of the year, marking one of the largest increases over this short period of time.

"The start of the year, we knew interest rates were going to go up. We did not predict, in the mortgage industry, they were going to go up this quickly," Harris said.

While the increase announced Wednesday was steep, experts are saying more rate hikes may come in the near future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Bidder pays $19M for lunch with Warren Buffett; proceeds benefit SF Glide Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO -- There really is no such thing as a free lunch.An anonymous bidder paid a record-breaking $19 million for a private steak lunch with legendary investor Warren Buffett. The sale was part of the 21st annual auction for a lunch with Buffett, produced in collaboration with eBay and the Glide Foundation, a San Francisco-based non-profit working on combating poverty, hunger, and homelessness.The bidding started with $25,000 on June 12 and ended with $19,000,100 from an anonymous bidder on Friday, according to a news release from eBay.This year's huge sum is more than four times the winning bid of $4,567,888...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Here’s how a recession could change San Francisco

A recession is probably coming, and top economists believe it would have a major impact on San Francisco’s economic recovery from COVID, on the tech workforce and on remote work. Seventy percent of economists and 75% of Fortune 500 CEOs are predicting a recession next year, and that is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Bay Area COVID cases now dropping rapidly after long plateau

Bay Area counties reported fewer COVID cases this week than the week before, marking the welcome end of what some have called the “silent wave” of new infections. “People are behaving like there’s not a wave,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. “But there is.”
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Ramon, CA
San Ramon, CA
Business
billionsluxuryportal.com

THE AMERICAN DIPLOMAT’S RUSSIAN HILL MANSION

By combining two stunning penthouses in San Francisco’s Russian Hill this property showcases the city like no other!. George Shultz, who died last year at the age of 100, was a titan of American academia, business, and politics. A graduate of Princeton and MIT, he served as the president of the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business before accepting Richard Nixon's appointment as United States Secretary of Labor. He left the Nixon Administration to become CEO of engineering firm Bechtel, then returned to politics as Secretary of State under Ronald Reagan. In that role, he pushed Reagan to establish relations with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and opposed the aid to the Nicaraguan Contras that led to the Iran-Contra scandal. George retired from politics in 1989 but served as an informal advisor to George W. Bush, a member of the Global Commission on Drug Policy and California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger's Economic Recovery Council, and on the boards of Bechtel and the Charles Schwab Corporation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Harris
48hills.org

Supes demand big changes in Breed’s budget

The last budget cycle in San Francisco wasn’t terribly contentious; the mayor presented a reasonable budget, and after the usual exhaustive hearings and some changes, the board approved it. Not this time. Mayor London Breed has submitted a budget that, among other things, includes an increase in the police...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FingerLakes1.com

UBI: $500 monthly payments for a year–Who is eligible to apply?

Mountain View, California has extended their UBI pilot for another year. This announcement came after the city received a $100,000 grant from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. Who is eligible?. The UBI program in Mountain View, California is known as Elevate MV. The program provides monthly payments to residents earning...
LocalNewsMatters.org

SJ residents to see water rates climb again, but it’s not because they aren’t conserving

WATER RATES ARE increasing in July for San Jose residents in several neighborhoods. The City Council has unanimously approved increasing drinking and recycled water rates for the next fiscal year. The increase impacts customers of San Jose Municipal Water System, which serves about 136,000 residents in the North San Jose, Alviso, Evergreen, Edenvale and Coyote Valley areas. The increases come as the region faces another extended drought and follows last year’s rate hikes from Valley Water, the wholesale water provider for the county.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Mortgage#Borrowers#Car Loans#The Federal Reserve#Cmg Financial
Silicon Valley

California fuel prices set to soar as Chevron’s East Bay refinery begins maintenance work

Gasoline and diesel prices in the Golden State may soar to fresh records in coming weeks as one of the largest refineries on the West Coast starts maintenance. Chevron Corp. is scheduled to carry out multi-unit maintenance at its Richmond refinery on the San Francisco Bay, which is expected to last for about a month, according to people familiar with operations. The planned work includes gasoline-making units and comes as both Phillips 66 and PBF Energy Inc. are already conducting upkeep at diesel and jet fuel-making facilities.
RICHMOND, CA
San José Spotlight

Little progress made to protect San Jose mobile homes

After two years of waiting, San Jose mobile homeowners say the city reneged on a promise to give them more protection. The San Jose City Council in March 2020 unanimously approved a plan to put all 58 mobile home properties under the same land use designation—but only two sites have received the new layer of... The post Little progress made to protect San Jose mobile homes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CBS San Francisco

Market Street merchants look to Warriors parade for business boost

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- On Monday morning, Market Street in San Francisco will erupt with excited fans who traveled near and far to celebrate the Warriors championship and the first parade in the city since the team moved to Chase Center from the Oakland Arena. Crews Sunday evening were busy unloading barricades and building platforms for Monday's big celebration.The Department of Public Works said it sent inspectors out to Market Street after the win to identify obstacles on the streets and sidewalks. It also noted construction projects that may pose a risk to the public if not secured. "After the inspectors go...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Metallic balloon cuts power to 6,000 California customers

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Crews were working Friday to restore electricity to more than 6,000 customers in Santa Cruz after a metallic balloon became tangled in power equipment. Mayra Tostado, a spokesperson with Pacific Gas & Electric, told the Santa Cruz Sentinel that crews were working diligently to...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy