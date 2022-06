Rolls-Royce is to give more than 14,000 staff a £2,000 payment to help them cope with the soaring cost of living, the first time the engineering firm has made such a move. The one-off payment will go to shopfloor staff and junior management, who are mainly based at the company’s two biggest sites in Derby and Bristol. They represent 70% of Rolls-Royce’s UK workforce of about 20,000.

