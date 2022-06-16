NHTSA: Cars with driver-assist systems involved in nearly 400 crashes over 10 months

The EV1 has to be the poster child of failed electric cars. It cost General Motors an absolute bomb to make, it lost money on every one it built and less than 1,200 ever made it to customers – at a time when Chevrolet alone was reliably selling half a million pick-ups per year. And now it’s an easy punching bag for ‘worst electric cars’ lists.

