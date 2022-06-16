ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S.-led forces capture ISIS leader in Syria

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZD3D_0gCPIky000

June 16 (UPI) -- U.S. led-coalition forces captured a senior Islamic State leader in an operation conducted Thursday in Syria, officials said.

The captured leader of the terrorist organization was not named but described in a statement from Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led military mission to defeat ISIS, as an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who worked their way up the group's ranks to become one of the top leaders of its Syrian branch.

"The mission was meticulously planned to minimize the risk of collateral damage or civilian harm. The operation was successful; no civilians were harmed nor were there injuries to coalition forces or damage to coalition aircraft or assets," it said.

Further details about the raid were not immediately disclosed.

The United States declared in March 2019 that ISIS in Syria had been defeated, but coalition forces have continue to hunt leaders of the organization who have gone into hiding in the Middle Eastern country.

In October of that year, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during a U.S. military operation conducted in northwest Syria.

Al-Baghdadi killed himself and two children when he detonated a suicide vest as he attempted to flee U.S. forces.

With his death, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi became the terrorist organization's global leader, but he was also killed during an early February U.S. military operation in northwest Syria.

"Coalition forces will continue to work with our partners ... to hunt the remnants of Daesh wherever they hide to ensure Daesh's enduring defeat," Operation Inherent Resolve said, referring to ISISI by its Arabic acronym.

Comments / 7

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#U S#Ibrahim#Islamic#Syrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues

The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
MILITARY
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
381K+
Followers
59K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy