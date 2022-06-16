ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US OPEN ’22: A quiz covering more than a century of golf

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — It’s time for the U.S. Open and...

Masters champ Scheffler ties for 2d in US Open at Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler tied for second at the U.S. Open, a stroke behind winner Matt Fitzpatrick. The world’s top-ranked golfer had the lead when he made the turn in the final round at The Country Club, but bogeyed the 10th and 11th holes. Scheffler shot a 3-under 67 to tie for second Will Zalatoris. Scheffler said he played well but had too many putts that rolled around the edge of the hole instead of going in.
Oh, so, close, Zalatoris finishes 2nd in yet another major

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The putt slid an inch — make that a millimeter — outside the left edge of the cup. Will Zalatoris let go of the putter and it slid behind his left shoulder. He kneeled to the ground, bounced his hands off the turf then cupped them over his face. That’s what agony looks like on a golf course. And even if it feels certain that Zalatoris will win a major one day — probably soon — Sunday at the U.S. Open was the most excruciating of his ever-growing list of close calls. His miss on the 18th green left him one shot from a playoff with the champion, Matt Fitzpatrick. At age 25, Zalatoris has now finished 2nd in three majors in the span of less than 15 months.
Carry on: Fitzpatrick’s caddie gets major breakthrough

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Billy Foster grabbed the flag on the 18th green, pulled it toward his face and gave it a kiss. Finally, that flag belongs to him. After four decades of caddying for some of the greatest in the game, Foster has his major title. Matt Fitzpatrick’s first major championship at the U.S. Open on Sunday was also a breakthrough for one of the most popular loopers in the game. Foster has carried for Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood, Thomas Bjorn — even for Tiger Woods at the Presidents Cup one time — but had never been on the bag for a major winner until Sunday.
