ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Be Honest, Do I Smell?

By Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Refinery29
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a scene from Mad Men that I think about a lot. Peggy Olson, the young copywriter, is confidently delivering a pitch to an important client. The client licks his teeth at her in what she reads as a crude but ignorable gesture. The meeting ends successfully, she smiles at her...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

The Pandemic Interrupted My Uni Dating & I Feel Pressured To Catch Up

Welcome to Student Unions – a new space on R29 where we share the good, the bad and the beautiful of dating, love and relationships for students in 2022. The phrase 'your college days will be the best of your life' did not immediately fill me with much optimism. You see, my introduction to university took place in September 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

I Met My Best Friend On An App

"Our first date was seven hours," 37-year-old Haifa tells me. "It was a beautiful spring day and we walked along the river, stopping at a pub for a drink in the sun and then on to a restaurant for pasta. We talked about dreams, dating and our shared love of burrata," she added. This might sound like the perfect start to a new romantic relationship but Haifa’s afternoon wasn’t with a potential partner – it was with a possible new friend.
CELL PHONES
Refinery29

These Baby Names Are Inspired By Ikea (Yes, Really)

A few years ago, scouring the Ikea catalogue for baby name inspiration became an unexpected hipster trend. "Naming your baby after Ikea furniture might seem ridiculous at first glance, but don’t dismiss the idea," wrote Lucy BC of parenting website BabyCentre at the time. "Ikea is known for the charming Scandinavian names it gives its products and many work surprisingly well as baby names."
KIDS
Refinery29

This Cooling Hemp Skin-Care Line Is A Hot-Weather Hack

Chances are your skincare routine needs to adjust to the extreme heat and sun exposure during peak summertime. For me, it means swapping out heavy creams for more lightweight formulas or opting for products with skin-cooling ingredients — and I just so happened to find the holy grail of hydrating hot-weather products at Hey Bud. The Australian skin-care brand is most notable for using hemp seed oil as a hero ingredient in its lineup, which not only helps relieve conditions like dermatitis and psoriasis but also aids in collagen production, thanks to the oil's high levels of omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids. If you'd like to try Hey Bud products for yourself, the brand is offering R29 readers an exclusive 15% off site wide with the code REFINERY29 through 11/7/2022.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Mad Men
Refinery29

This Cancer Season, Spoil Your Favourite Crab With These 15 Gift Ideas

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Winter is here and she's brought Cancer season...
PETS
Refinery29

A Minimalist Summer Wardrobe That’s Anything But Boring

For some of us, getting dressed in the summer can be a stressful experience. Between baring more skin than you’d normally care to and preparing for cold blasts in the air-conditioned office – not to mention that many of us have to adapt our wardrobes to suit various skin conditions, different abilities and more – it's no easy feat.
APPAREL
Refinery29

The Glycolic Acid Hack Transformed My Dry Feet

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Marketing
Refinery29

SPF Moisturiser Provides Less Sun Protection Than You Thought

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. From skin cancer to burns, fine lines to...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy