ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Every song on David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust, ranked from worst to best

By Ian Fortnam
Louder
Louder
 5 days ago

Ziggy Stardust is David Bowie ’s crowning achievement. Obviously, contrarians will insist other albums have proven to carry greater cultural weight or defined his artistic legacy better, but revisit Ziggy today and its visceral and emotional impact remains undeniable. Especially when played, as advised, ‘at maximum volume’.

Latterly, Ziggy’s attendant baggage has come to overshadow its musical significance. Arriving just five months after Bowie proclaimed his bisexuality, and promoted with a series of artfully camp TV appearances in support of lead single Starman , Ziggy reflected and shaped its time and its audience like no other album.

Ultimately, the line between Bowie the artist and the licentious Ziggy role he came to inhabit and eventually mirror, blurred to psychologically toxic effect and Bowie, as ever, moved on.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ziggy Stardust, the Top Of The Pops mix of Starman has been released via digital platforms, while half-speed master and picture disc versions of the album are released on June 17.

11. It Ain’t Easy

Worst track? Perhaps in Ziggy’s case, ‘least best’ is a more pertinent description. Written by Ron Davies and already familiar as the title track of a 1970 Three Dog Night album, It Ain’t Easy fit perfectly into Ziggy’s conceptual narrative and boasts a dynamite hook but, well, it’s a cover…

10. Soul Love

Largely peripheral to Ziggy’s saga, second track Soul Love is significantly perkier than its portentous Five Years predecessor, but still sparkles with gorgeously under-stated Mick Ronson guitar details, Bowie’s light and reedy sax break and an inspirational lyric highlighting love’s all-pervasive carelessness.

9. Lady Stardust

With an original title, when first demoed, of He Was Alright (Song For Marc), Lady Stardust ’s gender-blurring lyric alludes to a brief flirtatious affair between Bowie and, his soon-to-be-rival, Marc Bolan : ‘A love I could not obey’. Rewritten to highlight Ziggy’s pan-sexuality, it opened side two. Ronson’s piano flourishes almost steal the show, but Bowie’s mannered vocal is only entrancing.

8. Hang On To Yourself

Propelled by a driving Eddie Cochran-informed, Ramones-presaging Trevor Bolder bass line, Hang On To Yourself was another song Bowie had been flogging and honing previous to Ziggy; it graced the B-side of his Arnold Corns side project’s Moonage Daydream single the previous May. Inspired into being by the Velvet Underground’s Loaded, Ziggy’s version wouldn’t have sounded at all out of place on Bowie and Ronson next production project, Lou Reed ’s Transformer .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6dAo_0gCP9WGm00

David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust (Image credit: Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)

7. Star

Forget Lazarus , Bowie has never sounded quite so ‘musical theatre’ as he does on Star . Though ideal as an illustrative vignette to move the Ziggy narrative forward (as our interstellar hero daydreams of rock stardom as the ultimate means by which to disseminate his message of youth empowerment, to be latterly revealed in Starman ), Star too had been knocking around in Bowie’s back brain for some time, he’d even tried selling it to other artistes to distance himself from its (clearly autobiographical) narcissism. Though presented as Ziggy Stardust’s daydream of fame its lyric revealed its composer’s ultimate goal for Bowie life to imitate Ziggy art.

6. Moonage Daydream

Another hangover from Arnold Corns, Ziggy’s third track, and its first opportunity for Mick Ronson to truly rock out, Moonage Daydream was significantly rewritten to introduce and flesh out Ziggy’s titular ‘space invader’. Seductively encoded with sci-fi word-play and gay slang, this gender-blurred androgynous ‘mama-papa’ moved on from sexually confused ‘rock ‘n’ rolling bitch’ to happily filling a pew at ‘the church of man-love’. As things rapidly escalate from inspired to ecstatic, Ronson unleashes an überglamtastic concluding guitar solo to die for.

5. Suffragette City

Turned down by Mott The Hoople (they took All The Young Dudes instead), Suffragette City is Ziggy’s most unreconstructed rocker. A little bit Jerry Lee, a little bit Stones, it can easily be interpreted as an insight into how Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars actually sounded as a band. Climaxing in a deliciously salacious ‘ Wham Bam Thank You Ma’am ’-punctuated false ending, Suffragette City is glam rock in excelsis.

4. Ziggy Stardust

Ziggy’s anthemic signature tune tells a cautionary tale. As humanity’s final half-decade plays out, this well-hung, snow white-tanned, left-hand guitar-playing man who fell to Earth rises to significant fame only to suffer a self-inflicted - very human - fall from grace. ‘ Making love with his ego ,’ he alienates his fans, then loses his band. Everything here is exactly as it should be: Ronson’s riff’s supreme , Bowie’s vocal exceptional. But there’s even better…

3. Five Years

With evocative lyrical imagery, Ziggy’s opening track introduced a scenario where ‘earth is really dying’ and as news of its fate echoes through the market square, Bowie, our narrator suddenly breaks from dispassionate description to tear down the fourth wall and draw the listener into the very heart of the narrative. The words “ I think I saw you in an ice cream parlour ” initiated a direct link between Bowie and a teenaged constituency that would last a lifetime. As hairs involuntarily rose on the back of countless necks, Bowie’s enduring star was born.

2. Starman

You cannot go wrong with an octave leap, it’ll guarantee you the back of the sure-fire-hit net every single time. It initiates an emotional response in the listener, songwriters know not to use it too often, to wear it out, but employed in the right song, it’ll launch a career.

When it came to songwriting, Bowie most certainly knew his craft . The greatest Tin Pan Alley octave leap of all time is Judy Garland’s delivery of the word ‘ Some-WHERE ’ in Over The Rainbow . Leaving nothing to chance, Bowie dropped the octave bomb not once but twice to launch his career. And you really can’t argue with Star-MAN any more than you can with Life On MARS . The rest of it’s not bad either…

1. Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide

Back in 1972, in a suburban bedroom doubtless scarred with quite horrible wallpaper, our wide-eyed teenaged listener has been locked in the recovery position since 2 minutes 15 seconds into Five Years when Bowie admitted once seeing them in an ice cream parlour. Would they be acknowledged again? Could hairs be raised by listening to music twice in a lifetime?

Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide begins by putting a self-analytical cigarette into its listener’s mouth, it’s understated, acoustic… it’s wearing a denim shirt. But it’s noticed you, and how wretched you feel, stuck between childhood and adulthood: confused, unacknowledged, alone… Then, as if reading your mind, at 1:39, Bowie delivers the line… “ Oh no, love, you’re not alone ” and in an instant your ‘60s Kansas monochrome life turns ‘70s Oz Technicolour.

Fireworks illuminate your soul, your heart swells in your chest and those, hitherto dormant, neck hairs are back up again. At 2:27, Ziggy Stardust tells you ‘ You’re wonderful ’ and from that moment on, you belong to David Bowie. It’s as simple as that. As Mick Ronson’s glorious, final, string-driven crescendo rings out, you simply cannot wait for it to end. Not because it’s not the most marvellous moment in any pop music you’ve ever heard, but because the sooner it ends, the sooner you get to play it again.

Comments / 2

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Heaviest Beatles Songs

The Beatles never met a genre they didn't make their own, incorporating everything from raga to chamber pop to vaudeville during their revolutionary career. Still, when most people think of the Fab Four's vast catalog, "heavy" is probably not the first descriptor that comes to mind — but don't think for a second that rock's greatest shapeshifters couldn't bring the heat.
MUSIC
The Independent

Paul McCartney once named a ‘hilarious’ Beatles song as his favourite

Every fan of The Beatles agrees that it’s hard to pick a favourite song. But this hasn’t stopped Paul McCartney from being asked numerous times which one he would pick.Considering he’s behind some of the band’s greatest tracks, it’s no surprise that McCartney doesn’t seem to have a fixed top choice. Over the years, the musician has name-checked several.However, it’s the song he selected during a 1988 interview with Mark Lewisohn that registers as his most unexpected choice.McCartney, who has turned 80 today (18 June), picked a B-side that featured on the original single of his very own “Let...
MUSIC
InsideHook

Paul McCartney’s Brother Recalls the Beatles’ Early Years

On June 6, 1962, 60 years ago this week, the very nervous, almost-Fab foursome of John, Paul, George and Pete entered EMI’s studios on Abbey Road in the St. John’s neighborhood of London for their first recording session under the recording contract that the already legendary producer George Martin had offered their rather green manager, Brian Epstein, on the label he was then managing, Parlophone, when the pair had met the previous February. But the group — who were tearing up the pub and club circuit in the north of England after a long, grueling stint in Hamburg, Germany, where they’d played eight hours a day, six days a week, honing their craft and becoming one of the tightest and rawest bands in the country — nearly didn’t make the cut during that first session.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
SFGate

Sean Ono Lennon Marks Paul McCartney’s 80th Birthday With ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ Cover

Sean Ono Lennon marked Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday Saturday with a tender, acoustic rendition of the Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere.”. “A little birdy told me this was one of your your fav Beatles tunes,” Ono Lennon wrote on Instagram. “So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up and staring again!)”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Ronson
Person
Marc Bolan
Person
David Bowie
Hypebae

The Eery Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship

With the recent release of the film Elvis, fans have been taking a trip down their fav’s memory lane. Unfortunately for some, one Twitter user came across a Barbara Walters interview with the late Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley. The Twitter thread breaks down key components of...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Much is Johnny Depp Worth?

Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician who is one of the biggest stars in the world. Despite all of his professional triumphs, his personal life is currently what's making the biggest...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
PopSugar

See the "Elvis" Cast Side by Side With Their Real-Life Counterparts

Rock-and-roll music legend Elvis Presley's mark on music continues to reverberate in pop culture decades after his death in 1977. The musician's life and impactful legacy is being explored in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming film, "Elvis." The biopic centers around Presley (Austin Butler) and his relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). "Elvis" has Luhrmann's creative, unique style, filled with musical numbers, over-the-top costumes, bright colors, and a cast that perfectly embodies the real-life characters intertwined in Presley's extraordinary life.
MOVIES
The Independent

Mick Jagger’s five-year-old son shows off his dance moves at Rolling Stones concert

Mick Jagger’s son has definitely inherited his father’s dance moves.The rocker’s five-year-old son Devereux showed off his moves backstage at a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.On Thursday, Jagger’s longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick posted the video of their son to her Instagram story with the caption, “Vibes”.Jagger and Hamrick’s five-year-old son is seen wearing a Rolling Stones graphic tee-shirt and cardigan, as he shakes his long blonde hair to the 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.She also shared a sweet photo of what appears to be Hamrick on stage with Devereux.Many fans were quick to notice...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis Biopic: Priscilla Presley Staunchly Defended Colonel Tom Parker to Tom Hanks

The cast of the new Elvis Presley biopic recently came together at the film’s premiere in Cannes this week. Stars such as Austin Butler and Tom Hanks walked the red carpet ahead of the premiere. In addition, Elvis’ former love and ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, joined the cast and director for the special occasion. In addition to having a close relationship with The King, Priscilla also gave first-hand knowledge to the cast when they filmed the movie.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
Louder

Louder

2K+
Followers
481
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy