Vienna shed damaged in fire

VIENNA — An early morning fire damaged a shed on Friday, June 10, in Vienna.

A passerby reported the fire at 5:01 a.m. in the shed on the 4900 block of Kraft Road.

No one was injured in the fire that took Eldorado-Brookview Volunteer Fire Company about five minutes to control.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire began in an outside area near the shed owned by Leroy Sampson.

The fire then spread, doing an estimated $500 damage to the structure and $200 to the contents of the building.

The fire is under investigation, anyone with any information regarding this fire, please contact the Lower Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.