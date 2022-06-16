ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, MD

Vienna shed damaged in fire

By By MIKE DETMER
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwwD1_0gCP99IY00

VIENNA — An early morning fire damaged a shed on Friday, June 10, in Vienna.

A passerby reported the fire at 5:01 a.m. in the shed on the 4900 block of Kraft Road.

No one was injured in the fire that took Eldorado-Brookview Volunteer Fire Company about five minutes to control.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire began in an outside area near the shed owned by Leroy Sampson.

The fire then spread, doing an estimated $500 damage to the structure and $200 to the contents of the building.

The fire is under investigation, anyone with any information regarding this fire, please contact the Lower Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Milford Car Crash

MILFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a Friday, June 17 car crash in Milford. Troopers identified the victim as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia, Del. Police said that at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, a blue 2020 Mazda 6 was traveling westbound on...
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Magnolia Man Killed In Milford Early Friday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 17, 2022, in the Milford area as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Milford area on...
MAGNOLIA, DE
firststateupdate.com

Magnolia Man Killed In Milford Early Friday, 12-Year-Old Seriously Injured

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Milford area on Friday morning. On June 17, 2022, at approximately 5:31 a.m., a blue 2020 Mazda 6 was traveling westbound on Wilkins Road east of Elks Lodge Road. For unknown reasons, the Mazda failed to maintain travel in its lane and exited the south edge of the roadway police said Friday afternoon.
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

One Arrested, Another Sought in Dover Carjacking

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another in connection with a carjacking that occurred outside of a city convenience store. Police said that shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, two suspects got into a woman's vehicle that was left running in the parking lot of the Royal Farms at 293 S. Saulsbury Road. The victim observed this and ran outside to approach the pair. Police said that at that time, the driver pointed a handgun at the woman and took off in her vehicle.
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vienna, MD
Vienna, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

Police arrest Salisbury man on assault charges

BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a Salisbury man in connection to a stabbing that occurred Thursday night. Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Charles Wagner, of Salisbury, MD. Charles was charged with first- and second-degree assault. He is currently being processed at the Berlin Barrack and later will be transported to the Worcester County Jail.
SALISBURY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Victim identified in Dunkirk Murder

On Monday, June 13, 2022, shortly after 3:30 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3900 block of Lakeside Court in Dunkirk, MD for the report of a shooting.  Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The victim, Tyree Tashawn Richardson, age 20 of Glenn Dale, MD, […]
WBOC

Troopers Issue Warning About Scammers Posing as Delaware State Police

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating multiple incidents in which people have received phone calls from scammers posing as troopers who tell the victims they are wanted and/or owe bail money. The fake troopers are utilizing spoofed, Delaware State Police-issued phone numbers. Many of the victims of these scams...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Weekly

Garden Centers Face Legal Action

There’s a “growing” concern about commercial gardens in Anne Arundel County. As of now, the county says any plant sold to customers at a garden center has to have been grown on site. Selling a Knockout Rose grown in another state or another region and trucked here in a plastic container to a county garden center for sale is illegal.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
415
Followers
589
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy