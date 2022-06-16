ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerman, CA

County team working hard in Kerman as City-County all-star game approaches

By Andrew Marden
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuLsH_0gCP7MBo00

KERMAN, Calif. (KGPE) – The City-County all-star football game is a game with literally nothing on the line. But, in a way, everything is on the line as the winners get bragging rights forever.

On Tuesday, Sports Central’s Scott Bemis went to City practice at Clovis West where a couple of the players told him the county has no chance in the game. In fact, Jalyn Utendahl from Bullard predicted he was going to score five touchdowns!

What does County think of that?

On Wednesday, Sports Central’s Angelique Martinez went to County practice in Kerman. The county, remember, won last year’s game, 35-0.

At the moment, the bragging rights belong to County.

“This is it. Leave it all out on the field and take advantage of it because there’s only 45 of you,” said Mason Rodman, the county’s head coach. “The rest of those kids that could’ve played in the City-County all-star game are sitting at home wanting to play, wanting to be in your shoes. It is a pretty cool experience for these guys and for us as coaches. You can really see they care and want to be out here.”

“They don’t know what’s gonna hit them,” said County running back Tristan Risley of Clovis High School. “It’s that simple. We always do what we’re gonna do. I don’t trash talk. I go out there and always do what I gotta do.

That’s about it.”

The 68th annual City-County all-star football game takes place on Friday night at McLane Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:05pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

College of the Sequoias mourns loss of staff member

“The world lost a wonderful person, educator and coach yesterday and the COS family mourns his passing,” said COS Athletic Director Brent Davis. “We will all miss Billy’s abundant energy and dedication to student success.”. Wright started with the college for the 2018-19 school year as the...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
Local
California Sports
City
Kerman, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This Day in Bulldog History: June 19th

NEW YORK (KSEE) – On June 19th, 1984, the Houston Rockets selected Hakeem Olajuwon with the No. 1 overall pick in that year’s NBA Draft. Michael Jordan went No. 3 to the Bulls, Charles Barkley went no. 5 to the 76ers and John Stockton went No. 16 to the Jazz. Bernard Thompson went No. 19 […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Lemoore aviators featured in new ‘Top Gun’ movie

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The “Top Gun” fever continues at the box office, as the iconic sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” is breaking records past the speed of sound. The movie holds even more significance as aviators stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore actually flew in the movie, helping create those captivating flight scenes playing out […]
LEMOORE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Mclane Stadium#American Football#Sports Central#Clovis High School
YourCentralValley.com

PAL boxing gym celebrates grand reopening in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grand reopening ceremony was held Thursday for the PAL Boxing Center in Fresno. Local leaders are excited about the positive changes it will bring to the community. “We’re excited about opening PAL Boxing, me and Rita been doing it a long time,” said Pete Santellano of PAL Boxing. To celebrate […]
FRESNO, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Pacheco State Park on land donated by late Los Banos resident celebrates 25 years of preservation

Among the historic features of the park are an old-line shack used by Henry Miller’s cattle company in the 1800’s. Pacheco State Park invites you to learn about the conservationists that help preserve the diversity of the Central Valley community. California State Parks, Fatjo Corporation and the Four Rivers Natural History Association along with community partners have been hosting a variety of events throughout the county from January through June that focus on land preservation, celebrating the areas diverse natural and cultural history and the connections we have to each other and the community.
LOS BANOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Reedley College safety Jadon Pearson commits to Utah

REEDLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – Reedley College had a football player last season who was one of the best junior college safeties in the country: Jadon Pearson. This fall, Pearson will be playing in the Pac-12 at the University of Utah. Jadon Pearson, who announced his commitment on Tuesday, chose Utah over Florida State, Missouri, Oregon […]
REEDLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Bulldog Insider feature: Jalen Cropper t-shirts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – For the past three years, Fresno State football fans have seen Jalen Cropper catch passes at Bulldog Stadium. Now, they can see him catching a pass on his own t-shirt. “You go to Disneyland, Universal Studios, they make those little paintings,” smiled Cropper. “You sit down for like ten minutes and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Grizzlies continue winning ways against Rawhide

The Fresno Grizzlies (37-19) defeated the Visalia Rawhide (16-40) 15-5 on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park. With the win, Fresno improved to 17-0 at home and 28-7 overall against the Hide in the last two seasons. The Grizzlies sit atop the California League standings and are five-games ahead of San Jose.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy