Curated by Tierney L. Malone, "The Sankofa Project" is a multi-year examination of the historical events leading up to the current moment of social unrest and racial reckoning. Beginning with the people and stories that make up the communities of Houston, this project aims to bring light to the events that have been censored or ignored in historical narratives in order to reinforce the racial oppression of Black Americans.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO