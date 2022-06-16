ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

How inflation is impacting San Diego housing market

News 8 KFMB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising interest rates have caused a...

www.cbs8.com

CBS 8

San Diego home buyers and sellers dealing with housing market changes

SAN DIEGO — Homes that would typically fly off the market aren't anymore and this appears to be a new trend for San Diego. "When inventory is low prices remain up but right now we’re seeing a vast increase in the interest rate that many people are bumped out of the market, they just can’t afford the houses," said Frank Powell.
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Inflation#Housing Market#Interest Rates#Home Sales
The Urban Menu

Our City: Best Hikes in San Diego

Hiking in San Diego means having a lot of options. There's something for everyone here, which may sound cliche, but it's true – from urban hikes to backcountry adventures, San Diego is an all-inclusive outdoor buffet year-round. Think of these five treks as appetizers to a wonderful, broad feast of trails inside San Diego County for the adventurer in all of us, whether the mood calls for a classic coastline exploration, a desert journey, or a desire for mountainous terrain. South Fortuna Mountain, Mission Trails Regional Park [caption id="attachment_6858" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo 82743972 © Sherryvsmith | Dreamstime.com[/caption] Distance: 5.5 miles Duration: 3 hours Difficulty:  moderate to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
PLANetizen

Waterfront Wonder: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego

First opened in the summer of 2021, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is an architectural gem on the edge of San Diego Bay. Years in the making, the venue is the fulfillment of a long-time civic desire to have a state-of-the-art concert venue that elevates the experience of live music while also serving as a dynamic public space for all of San Diego. Development of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park was made possible by an agreement between the San Diego Symphony and the Unified Port of San Diego. Managed and programmed by the Symphony, the site offers a venue where culture and nature intersect, where music and a restored park are combined to give residents and visitors a unique gathering place.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

CBX Opens New $100M Passenger Facility

A new, privately owned screening facility recently opened at the General Abelardo L. Rodriguez Airport (also known as the Tijuana International Airport) has major cross-border significance, local leaders say. The $100 million, 430,000-square-foot passenger processing facility using the Cross Border Xpress (CBX) bridge will reduce Cross Border Xpress' passenger wait...
San Diego Channel

COVID-19 hospitalizations fall by four to 222 in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infections in San Diego County fell by four to 222, according to the latest state data out Saturday. Of those patients, 22 were being treated in intensive care, an increase of two from Friday's total. Available hospital beds increased by four to 240.
iheart.com

How to Find the Lowest Gas Prices in San Diego County

The average gas price in San Diego County is now more than two dollars higher than it was one year ago. As of June 16, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $6.36 cents. While there was a .06 cent drop on Thursday, the average price has risen 19 times in the last 20 days, setting records on 18 of those 19 days.
KPBS

State decision could bring taller buildings to San Diego coastal communities

A decision by the State could potentially add hundreds more housing units in San Diego and change the look of the city’s coastal communities. Then, the Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Topeka Board of Education ended “separate but equal” school discrimination and began the integration of American schools. But a new book tells the story of a little-known consequence and legacy of the ruling: Black teachers and principals who taught in segregated schools, lost their jobs and were replaced by white teachers. And, with abortion rights in jeopardy, many women are sharing their personal stories. For those who terminated pregnancies before it was legal in 1973, the memories can be especially painful. Finally, a preview of the film, “Neptune Frost.” The Afrofuterist sci-fi musical has been making the festival rounds but is playing exclusively at Digital Gym Cinema in East Village through Thursday.
