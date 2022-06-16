ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ogunbowale and Dallas host Diggins-Smith and the Mercury

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Phoenix Mercury (6-9, 3-5 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (6-8, 3-5 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arike Ogunbowale and Skylar Diggins-Smith meet when Dallas squares off against Phoenix. Ogunbowale is fourth in the WNBA averaging 18.3 points per game and Diggins-Smith ranks seventh in the league averaging 18.1 points per game.

The Wings are 3-5 in Western Conference games. Dallas averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mercury are 3-5 in conference matchups. Phoenix averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Wings defeated the Mercury 94-84 in their last meeting on May 20. Ogunbowale led the Wings with 37 points, and Diana Taurasi led the Mercury with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Thornton is averaging 6.9 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Brianna Turner is averaging 4.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Mercury. Taurasi is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 4-6, averaging 82.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 81.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

INJURIES: Wings: None listed.

Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

