Commack, NY

Teen Killed in Commack Crash, 3 Others Hurt

By Pam Robinson
HuntingtonNow
HuntingtonNow
 5 days ago

Updated: A teenager was killed and three others were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Commack.

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad said a teenager, identified as Dominic Crocitto 17, of Kings Park, was driving a 2008 Ford Mustang north on Indian Head Road when he swerved to avoid another vehicle and lost control. The Mustang struck a 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Annalise Wilkes, 19, of Commack, that was traveling south near Carldon Road at approximately 3:45 p.m. A female passenger, identified as Isabel Carella, 17, of Smithtown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crocitto was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A passenger in the Mustang was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with serious injuries. Another passenger from the Mustang was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Those passengers were identified as Joseph Gibiino, 16, of Kings Park, and Liam Feeley, 17, of Kings Park.

Wilkes was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 0

 

