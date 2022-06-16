ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Asos shoppers return more as rising prices hit

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsos has warned that full-year profits will fall sharply as cash-strapped customers return more items to the online clothing retailer. The company said that while sales rose in the three months to the end of May, profit had been hit by "inflationary pressures on consumers". Asos's chief operating officer...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

